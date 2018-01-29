Turkey issues new Navtex warning

January 29th, 2018

The latest Turkish Navtex could also be seen as a warning of sorts to ENI, which plans to bring a drillship to block 3 sometime in the next few days.

 

Turkey has issued a new Navtex (navigational warning) by which it has reserved for ‘military training’ a large swathe of sea area off Famagusta Bay extending to within 30km of the location of an upcoming gas drill in Cyprus’ offshore block 3.

Navtex 0153/18, issued by the Antalya Station, was effective on Monday. The reserved area is some 3,740 square kilometres, starting from just 25km off Cape Greco and covering a large part of block 3.

At its southernmost boundary, the reserved area is reportedly just 30 km from the target selected by ENI and Kogas for conducting an exploratory drill in early February.

The entire area reserved by Turkey comes within the Nicosia Flight Information Region (FIR), which is almost interchangeable with Cyprus’ Search and Rescue Area of Responsibility.

In response, Cyprus issued a Navtex of its own, notifying mariners to disregard the Turkish navigational warning.

Coming back, Turkish authorities issued a new Navtex (0155/18), claiming to nullify the Cypriot Navtex which sought to nullify the original Turkish notice to mariners.

Appended to Turkey’s Navtex 0155/18 is a statement with political content.

It states of the Cypriot notice: “The ‘Republic of Cyprus’ mentioned in NR 047/18 is not the original partnership state established in 1960.

“Therefore, activity NR FA66-0153/18 in territory, the exclusive economic zone, the continental shelf and SAR region of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) is legal and in compliance with international law.”

In effect, Turkey claims that the area it reserved is part of the breakaway regime’s continental shelf as well as its Search and Rescue Area of Responsibility.

In recent months Ankara has escalated the use of navigational warnings around Cyprus, in an apparent bid to question the Republic’s jurisdiction over the latter’s SAR Area of Responsibility.

Turkey does not recognise the Republic of Cyprus.

The latest Turkish Navtex could also be seen as a warning of sorts to ENI, which plans to bring a drillship to block 3 sometime in the next few days.

The Saipem 12000 drillship, leased by ENI, is currently located in block 6 – licensed to ENI and Total.

Once finished in block 6, the drillship will immediately head out to block 3, at a drilling site dubbed ‘Soupia’ (Cuttlefish).

Turkey maintains that Cyprus cannot unilaterally exploit its offshore natural gas resources without including the Turkish Cypriots.

 

  • elbmw

    The next time I visit Cyprus, in the summer, I will have to try my hand at this Navtex malarkey. Im going to close off and claim for myself all the beaches between Protaras and Ayia Napa so that I can pick up sand and toss it in the air. Make sure you give the area a wide berth otherwise don’t blame me for getting sand in your eyes.

  • Gold51

    Issuing Navtex is about the only legal thing Turkey has ever done in the Med.
    But even that…..Erdogan is up to no good , untill one day he meets his match.
    I heard Russia has lots of gas and oil on the Russian side of the black see.
    Erdogan should try issuing a Navtex in that region.
    I bet that funny looking red bucket would be sunk faster than you can say Despot Erdogan.

    • Sam

      Its just so briliant’

      Well done Turkey!

  • HighTide

    “Cyprus issued a Navtex of its own, notifying mariners to disregard the Turkish navigational warning”.
    This is highly irresponsible, regardless whether South Cyprus accepts such Navtex or not. It may well bring third party traffic into dangerous situations.

  • European Citizen

    Turkey is protecting the rights of Turkish Cypriots, and rightly so. Time for Malas to sit down with Akinci and sort this mess out?

    • ROC

      What all 10 of them?

      • European Citizen

        Even if it’s just 1 person, this 1 person, being the native to the island deserves his fair share. Turkey knows all too well about the greedy shaking hands of Mr. A – they will not allow further theft from the indigenous people of Cyprus.

        If Cyprus escalates the issue, Turkey will be pushed closer and closer to a military intervention, which it knows very well how to do. Need to keep calm and keep negotiating.

        From the very beginning, this mythical “gas” has been brewing up issues on the island and abroad. Mr. A thinks he is the king of island and that all this money is his. His dirty shaking hand, therefore, will not stop at anything. The only way to prevent this thief from robbing everyone is to halt his progress. Turkey is doing the right thing and Cyprus should back off and invest into solar energy instead.

        • ROC

          Well you well avoided my points I put to you, which shows you have no answer, its no good giving a load of rubbish, answer my points I raised to you.

          • European Citizen

            Ahahahaha, so you correct your comment and then tell me I have not answered your points. Enough said.

            • ROC

              No I repeated it below so I saw what a hypercritical statement you made so I challenged you to answer it, which shows you cannot.

              • European Citizen

                As your friend kypselian would say: “if you have proof, go to court”.

                • ROC

                  proof of what? that the Tcs are a minority? please explain yourself

                  • European Citizen

                    Do you have facts?

                    • ROC

                      I am asking you a question, what proof do you want? just answer what you require and stop bantering around the question

                    • European Citizen

                      I am not required to answer any of your questions. You base your argument on the “say-so”. So I ask you, could you validate your argument with some solid evidence? Maybe an EU paper on the subject? Or maybe a Greek or Cyprus research paper on the topic? Until you provide some proof, or you say “I have seen it with my own eyes” this argument has no merit.

        • David Grimmett

          Wish Cyprus Mail had an IGNORE button!!!

          • ROC

            Its does, if your referring to me, block me, Its called freedom of choice, something you do not find on any Turkish paper.

          • European Citizen

            It does have an Ignore feature. Click the small down arrow to the right of the comment and choose “Block User”.

            • ROC

              Your credibility would be better served to answer my points I made to you, if you cannot then just say so.

  • ROC

    “Turkey maintains that Cyprus cannot unilaterally exploit its offshore natural gas resources without including the Turkish Cypriots.”

    Does this mean the whole ten of the Indigenous TC.s LOL

  • costas

    may as well vote Malas, Anastasiades will give too many concessions to the Turks.

    • ROC

      The Indigenous TCs fate is sealed, in the last 44 years Turkey has been lying to them, all this pretext that the bad guys are the Gc’s which allowed the illegals to populate and take over the North, now with the dictator in charge, the UN,USA,EU will never give anything to the north in case it leads to a propaganda victory to Erdogan

  • costas

    this is all a pretext, Turkey wants the gas for herself not the TC.

    • HighTide

      What gas? Where?

  • ROC

    It really is time for this despised country to be kicked out of Nato

  • Gold51

    Erdogan practising and spreading his hostility in the region……Just looking for trouble.!!
    Is this what being a NATO member means, going around aggravating neighbours because Erdogan can call the NATO club to his aids as usuale and get away with it.

