AG and judges take-home pay higher than president’s

The highest paid officials in Cyprus are the attorney-general, his deputy and the judges on the Supreme Court with €12,049 gross salary plus allowances per month, only slightly lower than the president’s €12,817 including allowances, according to figures released by the Treasury.

But, the AG and judicial officials monthly take-home is €8,417 after taxes and deductions compared with the president’s take-home of €6,146, the data shows. The auditor-general has a gross salary of €9,563 with allowances and a take-home of €5,581, on a par with the accountant-general.

While most public officials on the list have a basic salary and extra for allowances, the basic salaries of MPs though they might appear on the low-end of the scale at €3,516 gross, rise to €6,492 when allowances are added. Their take-home pay after taxes and other deductions comes in at €4,026.

The director-general of the House takes home more than MPs. The position pays €9,563 with allowances and nets €5,581 while the House president has a monthly gross income of €10,195 and a net of €5,712.

The island’s top cop earns a basic of €8,063, which rises to €9,563 with allowances and drops back to €5,581 when it comes to net salary. Permanent secretaries of the various ministries are on the same scale.

Government ministers themselves are on a gross monthly with allowances of €8,314 and take home €4,411, the same as the law commissioner. The environment commissioner has a monthly gross of €6,981 and take-home pay of €4,201, which is identical to the humanitarian affairs commissioner.

Civil servants pay starts on the A1 scale at a gross monthly of €1,257 and a take-home of €1,061. The top salary on the other end of the scale, A16 comes in at €7,297 and a net of €4,417.