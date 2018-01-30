AG and judges take-home pay higher than president’s

January 30th, 2018 Cyprus 3 comments

Attorney-General Costas Clerides

The highest paid officials in Cyprus are the attorney-general, his deputy and the judges on the Supreme Court with €12,049 gross salary plus allowances per month, only slightly lower than the president’s €12,817 including allowances, according to figures released by the Treasury.

But, the AG and judicial officials monthly take-home is €8,417 after taxes and deductions compared with the president’s take-home of €6,146, the data shows. The auditor-general has a gross salary of €9,563 with allowances and a take-home of €5,581, on a par with the accountant-general.

While most public officials on the list have a basic salary and extra for allowances, the basic salaries of MPs though they might appear on the low-end of the scale at €3,516 gross, rise to €6,492 when allowances are added. Their take-home pay after taxes and other deductions comes in at €4,026.

The director-general of the House takes home more than MPs. The position pays €9,563 with allowances and nets €5,581 while the House president has a monthly gross income of €10,195 and a net of €5,712.

The island’s top cop earns a basic of €8,063, which rises to €9,563 with allowances and drops back to €5,581 when it comes to net salary. Permanent secretaries of the various ministries are on the same scale.

Government ministers themselves are on a gross monthly with allowances of €8,314 and take home €4,411, the same as the law commissioner. The environment commissioner has a monthly gross of €6,981 and take-home pay of €4,201, which is identical to the humanitarian affairs commissioner.

Civil servants pay starts on the A1 scale at a gross monthly of €1,257 and a take-home of €1,061. The top salary on the other end of the scale, A16 comes in at €7,297 and a net of €4,417.

  • European Citizen

    The whole “take home” bit is rather annoying.
    Public servants are paid exclusively out of taxes paid by the residents. So why do they pay taxes on taxes collected – doesn’t make much sense, does it? Maybe it’s so they can all claim that they pay taxes just like ordinary people? Funny but I’m not laughing…

  • plexor

    When the unfathomable corruption at all levels gets added, the take-home pay for the states-criminals is about 10 times higher.

    Besides, the above foto shows the gag-law-AG Costas Clerides, as former supreme court judge a member of CYs establishment (collection of states-criminals), who`s main work it is, to get ready with his deceiving and bribed (Rikkos) and failing deputies (Loizidou). In his AG-office, the gag-law-AG tolerates nepotism and using private email-accounts for doing business. Together with the shown subservience to Russia, it is no exaggeration to say, that Cyprus has a banana-justice with arbitrary decisions, a danger for whole Europe.

    I recommend, to take CYs AG-office with Celrides on the top, not longer serious – just ignoring.

  • almostbroke

    All paid far too much for what they are doing ! In the case of politicians it’s ‘pin money ‘ because they all have other jobs , businesses and a lot are’double jobbing ‘ where their husbands/ wife’s are in lucrative professions !

