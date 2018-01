The second presidential TV debate will take place on Wednesday night between incumbent Nicos Anastasiades and Akel-backed Stavros Malas.

The debate will be broadcast from 8.30pm to 10.30pm from the Cybc studios. Five journalists will pose the questions to the two candidates. There will also be a segment where the two candidates will be given ten minutes to debate questions between themselves rather than merely answer the journalists’ questions directly on a timer.