Britain ‘will be worse off in every Brexit scenario’

January 30th, 2018 Brexit, Britain, Europe, World 2 comments

Britain ‘will be worse off in every Brexit scenario’

British and EU flags are hung outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels

Britain will be worse off after Brexit in every scenario examined, according to an analysis compiled by British officials, BuzzFeed News reported on Monday.

Britain is due to exit the EU on March 29, 2019, but there are deep divisions inside Prime Minister Theresa May’s government and party about what sort of relationship should replace 46 years of membership.

The analysis, titled “EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing” and dated January 2018, looked at three possible Brexit scenarios, BuzzFeed reported.

If Britain can strike a comprehensive free-trade agreement with the EU, growth over the next 15 years will be 5 per cent lower than current forecasts, the analysis predicted.

Under a “no deal” situation in which Britain returns to World Trade Organisation rules, the United Kingdom’s growth will be reduced by 8 per cent over the same period.

If May can negotiate continued access to the single market through membership in the European Economic Area, long-term growth will be 2 percent lower, the analysis showed.

Every sector of the economy would be negatively affected in all three scenarios, with chemicals, clothing, manufacturing, food and drink, and cars and retail the hardest hit.

The EU and Britain agreed last month to move Brexit talks onto trade and a transition pact but some of the EU’s most powerful leaders have cautioned that the final year of divorce negotiations before Britain’s exit could be fraught with peril.

The outcome of the negotiations will shape the future of Britain’s $2.7 trillion economy, and determine whether London can keep its place as the only global financial centre to rival New York.

“There is no mandate for this hard and destructive Brexit,” Chris Leslie, a lawmaker from the opposition Labour Party said. “No one voted to make themselves or their families worse off.”

Brexit is cast by supporters and opponents alike as the most significant shift in British policy since World War Two.

Supporters of Brexit say that warnings of economic chaos are overblown and that Britain will eventually prosper once it leaves what they portray as a decaying, German-dominated experiment in European integration.

The Department for Exiting the EU headed by Brexit Secretary David Davis declined to comment on the BuzzFeed report.

A government spokesperson quoted by BuzzFeed said: “We have been clear that we are not prepared to provide a running commentary on any aspect of this ongoing internal work.”

Print Friendly
  • geoff COSSON

    Perhaps some of those people who are supporters of Brexit will think about words supposedly spoken by Dr. Johnson: “If the facts change, I change my mind. What do you do, sir?”
    Being stubborn is not always a virtue.

  • Gipsy Eyes

    I suppose it’s worth noting that this leaked report was intended for a very small group of government ministers. Not for Parliament and certainly not for the general public. Bit like the “Impact assessments” which were “never intended” Hence why neither Davis in particular nor the government in general are prepared to comment.
    I think what was laughable was the argument put about by some that the report has not taken into account the government’s “bespoke deal”. Could it be that it’s because no one, including the government, actually knows what this deal is????
    Now I’ll leave the floor to the usual predictable “scaremongering” comments.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close