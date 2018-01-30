Carnival on its way to Paphos, Wednesday deadline for participants

PREPARATIONS for Paphos carnival are underway and there are only a couple of days for participants to sign up to participate, an event spokesman for the Paphos municipality cultural department told the Cyprus Mail.

Applications to take part should be made at the municipality before Wednesday.

“We are still counting the applications but we expect the numbers of people taking part to be around the same as last year, which saw around 80 teams and floats sign up for the main carnival parade” he said.

Each year the King of the Carnival reflects a different theme- this year it’s Rio, famous for its raucous Carnival festival, featuring parade floats, flamboyant costumes and samba dancers. Paphos’ celebrations will take place from February 8- 17, and the entrance of the King of the Carnival which traditionally signals the start of the ten day celebrations, will take place at 3.30pm on Thursday, February 8.

He will make his grand entrance along Griva Digeni Avenue, in the centre of the town. His arrival will be heralded by the Paphos music society singers, and he will be accompanied by the Paphos municipal band, cheerleaders and dancers from other local dance schools

The parade will make its way along the avenue and around the old town before ending up at Kennedy Square at 4.30pm, where festivities will continue with a carnival feast of food and drink and a music programme by ‘Odyssey.’

On Saturday 10 February at 11.00 am the ‘Giorgalletos Candadators’ will entertain by singing as they make their way through the alleyways of the old town ending up at Kennedy Square.

The annual municipality ‘Grand carnival dance’ will be held at the Aloe Hotel on Friday February 16 at 8pm. The popular contest for best costume will again go ahead with awards for individuals, couples and groups, where winners will receive cash prizes.

The main carnival parade will take place on Saturday February 17 at 3pm, heading along Poseidonos Avenue in Kato Paphos which runs parallel to the seafront. Floats will assemble at Almyra hotel and the parade will conclude at the car park of the archaeological park.

Along with the participation of dozens of floats, the Paphos municipal band, cheerleaders and other musical groups, thousands of locals and visitors are expected to attend and participate.

During the entrance of the King of the Carnival and the grand parade, central roads and those leading off them will be closed to traffic in Paphos town and Kato Paphos.

“Those interested in participating in the parade must submit their application as soon as possible. The order of priority will be followed on the order of submission of the applications” he said.

Paphos municipality Cultural Service: 26932014 (7.30 am – 3.00 pm) and [email protected] .