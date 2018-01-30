Consumer protection service launches carnival costumes campaign

January 30th, 2018

The government’s Consumer Protection Service has started a campaign into the safety of carnival costumes with the aim of protecting the public, especially children, from any dangers.

It will last until February 16.

During this time the service will conduct checks in over 80 retail stores to track down and withdraw any harmful products.

It will also take samples from carnival costumes to check their flammability and their danger.

The service’s website lists over 50 carnival products that have been considered as harmful in the past two years:  www.consumer.gov.cy/mcit/cyco/cyconsumer.nsf/All/F2F93DDDD09C09B6C2258221002FC685?OpenDocument 

For further information contact the consumers line on 1429.

