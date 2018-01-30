Election horse-trading gathers pace, as losers lick wounds

President Nicos Anastasiades said Tuesday he was prepared to work with any party that agrees with the basic principles of his election programme, as consultations gathered pace ahead of the runoff vote on Sunday.

Anastasiades, who remains the favourite, said he was not only addressing the people, but also the party leaderships.

“I am open to co-operation with everyone who agrees with the basic principles of my policy statements,” he told reporters after a meeting with SEK trade union, which announced its support for the incumbent.

Reports said his second-round opponent, Stavros Malas, was scheduled to meet the Diko leadership on Tuesday morning as part of consultations with parties of the so-called centre, which had supported Nicolas Papadopoulos last Sunday.

Diko meanwhile is having problems of its own following the result which saw Papadopoulos come in third.

The party now has to decide on how it would approach the runoff and how to deal with those who had undermined the leader’s candidacy by backing other candidates.

The Cyprus News Agency said the party’s executive office will be convening at 5pm to discuss the issues while an effort will be made for all parties that backed Papadopoulos to have a common line.

The report said it was likely they would be telling their supporters to vote at will in the runoff in a bid to avoid a further rift inside the party.

The executive will also look into whether certain members who worked against Papadopoulos will be referred to the disciplinary board.

Following Sunday’s result, there have been calls inside the party to strike these members off.

Deputy chairman Marcos Kyprianou told Politis radio that certain members had placed themselves outside and it would be better if they left on their own.

The list has five members including former chairman Marios Garoyian, and former MP and MEP Antigoni Papadopoulou.

“There is an outcry from the people because members … worked for a different candidate,” he said.

Kyprianou said a similar issue emerged after the 2013 presidential elections and Garoyian had ousted the culprits.

Meanwhile, far-right Elam expects to send its questionnaire to the two candidates on Tuesday by midday, a party spokesman said.

Elam’s spokesman, Geadis Geadi, said the questionnaire would not be lengthy and would contain the three sections, the Cyprus issue, economy and social issues.

He also said it would not include “any requests for positions, offices or ministries”.

Malas has said he would not engage with Elam while Anastasiades is expected to answer the questionnaire without any commitment or compromising of his ethics or stance on policy matters.