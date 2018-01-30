Five found positive in nine checks since narcotest launch

In the first five days of narcotesting, police carried out nine checks and found that five of those tested had used drugs, they announced on Tuesday, a development they said was worrying.

Deputy director of the traffic police Haris Evripidou told Cyprus Mail: “It is worrying that out of nine checks, five people were found positive. This acts as an indication that there are people using drugs and then driving, putting other drivers in danger.”

However, he stressed that the nine checks were preliminary and had been sent to the state laboratory to be analysed more accurately. “Only then can we have a more accurate depiction of the results in these first stages of narcotesting,” he added.

Evripidou said the tests had been targeted and drivers were not being picked at random. He also clarified that when someone is positive on a narcotest, its considered to be a traffic offence and not a criminal one so they would not be pursued by the drugs squad and booked for serious offences.

Legislation on narcotests was voted into law in March 2016, and police officially began the implementation of narcotesting across the island on January 25.

The positive tests so far have been concentrated in two districts, Nicosia and Limassol.

Even though it can indicate if a driver has used drugs, the narcotest does not show which kind or class of drugs have been used.

Drivers can face a penalty of up to €3,500 in fines and a three-year imprisonment. They also risk losing their driving licence for a maximum of three years and earning three to six penalty points

The latest two cases were on Monday night, when police halted a 22-year-old and a 24-year-old in Limassol who both tested positive for drugs.

“The 22-year-old failed to stop at a police signal and a couple of traffic lights as he tried to recklessly get away. He underwent a narcotest that was found to be positive” the police press office told Cyprus mail on Tuesday.

Police also found out that the man was driving without a licence and insurance.

Similarly, the 24-year-old showed positive in a narcotest. Both of their cars were impounded.

  • No_Name12

    “Even though it can indicate if a driver has used drugs, the narcotest does not show which kind or class of drugs have been used.”

    And can detect drug use for more than a day before, depending on the drug, meaning that it could lead to prison sentences for people that were not driving under the influence, based on false positives.

    • European Citizen

      I think they only test people who look visibly “destroyed”, especially if they come negative on an alcohol test. That’s why there were only 9 checks and over 50% “success” rate. The test is carried out at the discretion of the officer. These guys received training before the narco test program has started.

      The real issue is with people driving on cocaine/amphetamines/opiods, of whom there are many.

      Some prescription medication may show up on these tests and because the test will be positive some sick people will have to pay the fine. I would say it’s a bit unfair on those people. However, people on other strong drugs should be kept off the road. Glad to see such effectiveness of the measures introduced.

      • No_Name12

        No one pays any fine until a blood test is taken and then turns up positive for drugs.

        As for the profiling by the police, I have been suspected many times of being a pothead by my appearance, although I never do any drugs. I had to give my ID and have my belongings checked by the police, with no clear indication as to why, only to be told it was about drugs. I was in the company of another two people, but was the only one to be checked, even though they suspected us of going to an isolated location to smoke pot. Such is the delicate and “trained” way the police deals with profiling, so allow me to have my doubts.

  • Guest

    Wow, nine checks in five days:-)

  • European Citizen

    I am really glad that Cyprus is waking up to this real problem in our society. People driving under influence are a danger to us all. More than 50% of the tested pool of people have been found to be driving under the influence of drugs – that’s really scary! However, without an efficient taxi system where taxi drivers don’t try and cheat you by not switching on the meter, it will be almost impossible to tackle this issue. Just like with alcohol – people will drive via “back streets” to not get caught.

  • Barry White

    The Princes and Princesses will not be inconvenienced with dreary court cases, fines and licence suspensions.

