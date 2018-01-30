Man who left his mother clinically dead to be tried before criminal court

A 42-year-old man was referred to trial before a criminal court on Tuesday in connection with the attempted murder of his mother, 73, in Limassol around a week ago.

The man was arrested on January 22 after he allegedly beat his mother and left her clinically dead.

He will remain in custody until the start of his trial on March 15.

He denies beating his mother, claiming she fell and hit her head. However, his uncle said he heard shouting coming from his sister’s room and when he went there he saw the suspect hitting the 73-year-old woman’s head on the floor.

The uncle said the two had frequent fights because he was constantly asking her for money.

The state pathologist found that the woman had suffered a brain haemorrhage. Despite doctors’ efforts, the woman has not responded and was declared clinically dead.

The suspect had been treated at the Athalassa psychiatric hospital in the past.

