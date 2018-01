Three games kicked-off Round 22 of the Cyprus football championship on Tuesday evening, with Omonia hammering Nea Salamina 5-1.

AEL also picked up three points with a 2-1 win over Olympiakos in Nicosia, while Ermis enjoyed a thrilling 4-3 away win over Alki Oroklinis.

The action continues on Wednesday, with four more matches scheduled.