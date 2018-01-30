Police campaign bags traffic offenders, drug users

During a police campaign to combat crime one man was caught driving more than twice the legal limit on the motorway while two others tested positive for drugs.

When officers attempted to stop the car driven by a 22-year-old in Limassol on Monday evening the driver tried to escape, passing through two red traffic lights before he was caught.

He was driving without a licence and was not insured.

Both he and another man, 24, who was also stopped by police in Limassol on the same day tested positive when a narcotest was carried out.

In the early morning hours on Tuesday an 18-year-old driver was arrested after he was speeding at 203 km/h on the Limassol – Nicosia motorway. He was charged and released.

In Nicosia, more than 50 drivers were caught speeding during the campaign which lasted from 9pm on Monday until 3am the next day.