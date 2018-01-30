Russia’s Putin: US ‘oligarch list’ is an unfriendly act

January 30th, 2018 Russia, World 3 comments

Russia’s Putin: US ‘oligarch list’ is an unfriendly act

Russian President Vladimir Putin speaks during a meeting with his confidants ahead of the upcoming presidential election in Moscow

President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday the release of a US list of Russian businessmen close to the Kremlin was an unfriendly act, but Moscow did not currently plan to retaliate.

The US Treasury Department named major Russian businessmen in a so-called “oligarchs’ list” which was released earlier on Tuesday.

The list, drawn up as part of a sanctions package signed into law in August last year, does not mean those included will be subject to sanctions, but it casts a potential shadow of sanctions risk over a wide circle of wealthy Russians.

“It is, of course, an unfriendly act. It will complicate the difficult situation Russian-American relations are already in, and of course harm international relations as a whole,” Putin said.

Speaking at meeting with election campaign officials in Moscow, Putin said it was “stupid” to treat Russian in the same way as North Korea and Iran, while also asking Moscow to help broker a peace deal on the Korean peninsula.

But the Russian leader said he still wanted to improve ties with the United States and would refrain from any immediate retaliation.

“We were waiting for this list, and I will not hide it, were ready to take retaliatory steps, serious ones, which would have reduced our relations to zero,” Putin said.

“For now, we will refrain from these steps. But we will carefully watch how the situation develops.

Print Friendly
  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    Speaking to an audience of supporters at an election campaign event in Moscow, Mr Putin was greeted with cheers, laughs and applause as he waved away the list — mandated by new sanctions legislation passed by the US Congress — with a proverb: “The dogs bark, but the caravan keeps going.”

    “Average Russians stand behind the names on this list, so that means the entire country has been listed . . . We should carry on with our own business, and then they will realise that it’s pointless to make these lists, to threaten us,” he said.

    Describing the Treasury report as “nonsense” that would “reduce our bilateral relationship to zero”, Mr Putin mocked the US for bundling together North Korea, Iran and Russia as threats while asking Moscow for help in dealing with Tehran and Pyongyang.
    https://www.ft.COM/content/1d3d7f24-057c-11e8-9650-9c0ad2d7c5b5

    Increasingly using insults, bullying, bluster, and force is a sign of a US empire that’s getting ever more desperate because it is in decline, although it does not want to acknowledge it. LOL.

    • European Citizen

      Spot on!

    • Plasma Dawn

      Sure, sure. The more Putin waves away the list, the more it shows he cares about it. Putin would not waste one second on things which are unimportant to him. At the end of the day, each and every oligarch on that list and on other lists needs the West, in general, and the “desperate and declining” US, in particular, to invest or shelter their ill-gotten profits and the gains of their thievery that have sucked Russia’s marrow dry.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close