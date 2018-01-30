Spoiled for punk rock music

The punk rock band Spoiled will show that February is not all to do with Valentine’s Day and getting dressed up for the Carnival, it is also a month of attitude, young spirit and the determination to play your music just because you enjoy it.

Spoiled, a four-piece band of teenagers, will be joined by the newly formed cover band Hypothermia Smoking Tour on Friday, when they rock the Old Vinegar Factory in the old town of Limassol. Spoiled may be young when it comes to the ages of the band members, but they have been playing together for three years and in that time, they have played some original tracks to audiences.

Together the four boys who make up Spoiled, Chris on bass, Mark on drums, Alex on guitar and Stef on vocals and guitar, will be going into the recording studio over the next few months to make sure that anyone who can’t make their live gigs doesn’t have to miss out on their music.

The boys really do know what they want to give to their audience and how to do it. “We’re not interested in wasting people’s time so when we play we give ourselves to it. We feel like music is at its best when it’s an intimate experience, be that between the person who’s playing it or the person who’s listening to it. I can confidently speak for all of us and say that for this reason we’re really excited about this upcoming show because we won’t be playing on a stage for the first time,” Stef said.

Spoiled is a band with attitude, but when it comes to being the best they can be they are not side-tracked by fame, rather they play because that is what they enjoy doing with their life, said drummer Mark. All the band members have this kind of philosophy, they feel a sense of purpose in their music and they know that this is what they should be doing. And doing exactly what they do best is what the boys will do on Friday, and all with their unique and very fresh punk, rock sound.

Spoiled

Live performance by the local band. February 2. Old Vinegar House, 34 Genethliou Mitella Street, Limassol. 8pm. 8pm. €4. Tel: 96-437263