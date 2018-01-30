The stage proposes diversity for February

Another January is about to end and a new February is just around the corner. Now we are used to 2018, our social calendar is starting to take form and on the theatre front it looks like the new month has many stories in store for us.

February will begin with a staging of Anton Chekhov’s A Marriage Proposal at the Rialto theatre in Limassol. The one-act farce will be unfolded by the Berlin music theatre Cabaret Lori on Thursday.

A Marriage Proposal combines opera, ballet and drama. For this performance, actors will sing live opera music to pieces composed by famous Russian musician Sergey Nikitin with lyrics by the famous Dmitry Sukharev.

As the title suggests, the play is concerned with a marriage proposal. The man doing the proposing is Ivan Vassiliyitch Lomov, who has come to the house of Stepan Stepanovitch Chubukov to ask for the hand of his 25-year-old daughter Natalia. After he has asked and received permission to marry her, Natalia is invited to enter the room and Ivan tries to propose to her. But things do not run smoothly and they get into an argument, which causes Ivan to have palpitations and numbness in his leg. Things get even more heated when Stepan joins in the argument and throws Ivan out of the house. Once Ivan has gone, Natalia begs her father to bring him back. What follows is a second argument and this time Ivan collapses from his exhaustion over arguing, and father and daughter fear he’s dead. A few minutes pass and Ivan is back on his feet. Fed-up with the situation and all the drama, Stepan forces him and his daughter to accept the proposal with a kiss. And immediately following the kiss, the couple get into another argument.

The parts will be taken on by actor Gennady Tkachenko-Papizh – who was the finalist of the contest Supertalent in 2014, actress, choreographer and theatre teacher Svetlana Luchko, and theatre and film actor Vadim Grakovsky.

The performance, in Russian, is not suitable for people under 12-years-old.

While Limassol starts the month off with comedy, Nicosia and the Cyprus Theatre Organisation (Thoc) will kick the month off with a performance that deals with the sensitive subject of disability.

Tribes, by English playwright Nina Raine, focuses on a dysfunctional Jewish British family made up of parents Beth and Christopher and three grown children living at home – Daniel, Ruth and Billy. Billy is deaf and has been raised to read lips and speak but without knowledge of sign language. When he meets Sylvia, a hearing woman born to deaf parents who is now slowly going deaf herself, his interaction with her (including her teaching him sign language) reveals some of the languages, beliefs, and hierarchies of the family and members of the deaf community.

Raine wrote the play in 2010, after seeing a documentary about a deaf couple who were expecting a child, and said they hoped their child would be deaf. After hearing this, it occurred to Raine that a family was a tribe, whose members wanted to pass on values, beliefs and language to their children.

The text has been translated by Eri Kyrgia and the play is directed by Athina Kasiou.

