Sturridge joins West Brom on loan, Spurs agree fee for Lucas

Liverpool’s England forward Daniel Sturridge has joined West Bromwich Albion on loan until the end of the season, the Premier League clubs announced.

Sturridge, 28, has scored 63 goals in 133 appearances for Liverpool after joining from Chelsea in January 2013.

He has netted three goals in 14 games for the Merysiders this season and will reinforce West Brom manager Alan Pardew’s attacking options as his side battle against relegation.

West Brom are second-bottom of the league with 20 points from 24 games, three points outside the safety zone.

Tottenham Hotspur meanwhile have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign their Brazil winger Lucas Moura, British media reported.

The 25-year-old, who has played 36 times for Brazil, is in London to finalise a £25 million move subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

Lucas, who is expected to sign a 3-1/2 year contract with the option of a further year, has met Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy.

The Brazilian began his career at Sao Paulo and joined PSG for a reported £33.5 million in January 2013.

He has played over 150 Ligue 1 games for the French side winning four titles and three Coupe de France trophies.