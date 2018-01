A teenage girl, 16, died in Peyia on Tuesday evening, while out to dinner with her family, police said.

According to authorities the British teen is likely to have died from an allergic reaction, and suffered from asthma. The girl was rushed first to a Peyia ambulance station and then taken to the Emergency Department at Paphos General, where she was pronounced dead.

The exact cause of the girl’s death is expected to be determined by an autopsy.