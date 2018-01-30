Turkey detains 11 doctors over criticism of Syrian offensive

Turkey detains 11 doctors over criticism of Syrian offensive

Turkish army tanks seen near the Turkish-Syrian border in Hatay

A Turkish prosecutor ordered the detention of 11 executive members of the Turkish Medical Association (TTB) on Tuesday as part of an investigation after the association opposed Turkey’s military operation in northern Syria.

The prosecutor said police in the capital, Ankara, had started legal proceedings on Tuesday morning and search-and-detention operations were going on in eight provinces.

The head of the TTB, Rasit Tukel, and other members of the board had been detained, opposition CHP lawmaker Ali Seker said on Twitter.

The Turkish Medical Association denounced the cross-border operation into Syria’s Afrin last week, saying “No to war, peace immediately”.

President Tayyip Erdogan accused the union of treason on Sunday and more than 300 people have since been detained for social media posts criticising the offensive in Syria.

“Believe me, they are not intellectuals at all, they are a gang of slaves. They are the servants of imperialism,” he told AK Party members in the northern province of Amasya.

“This ‘No to war’ cry by this mob … is nothing other than the outburst of the betrayal in their souls … This is real filth, this is the honourless stance that should be said ‘no’ to,” Erdogan said.

  • antonis/ac

    Only a fool would want the criminal regime in Turkey to be a guarantor of his/her country, and maintain troops and intervention rights there.

  • Gold51

    Well there we have it. Straight from the despots mouth.!
    Totally unacceptable Dictatorial behaviour from a madman while the West continue turning a blind eye…..”AGAIN”, as always when it comes to Erdogan.?
    Still the West disgracefully tolerate this Despot Dictator in embarrassing Nato.
    Believing Turkey is a valued reliable trusteded Nato partner, because America has missiles based in Turkey, aimed at Russia. A Nato partner that ordered S400 missiles from Putin.
    He is ready to overrun YPG American allies and fellow Nato American allie soldiers in SYRIA.!!!
    Obviously the West has forgotten the horrors of just 70 years ago, a nutcase with similar views and ambitions, used unprecedented force to accomplish his dictatorial leadership of power.
    Firsts citizens of a specific race of people were rounded up and disposed off including those that did not agree with his rule………deja vu..!!!!!
    The Cypriot president is expected to find a Cyprus solution with TC leaders on Despot Erdogans payroll that mean “NOTHING” to him…. WHO CAN DO THAT.!

  • Stefcy

    Nowadays, everybody and especially every educated person should be opposed to war.
    Criticizing a group of Academics, who stand for peace as Erdogan did, just blows ones mind.
    The least he could do is to have a discussion with them maybe they have more civilized ideas to solve the issue with the YPG than he himself.
    Listening to Erdogan´s speeches just makes you feel that there is a mad man talking.

