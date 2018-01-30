UN envoy, in Athens, says time to end Macedonia name dispute

Protest in the northern city of Thessaloniki over Macedonia name dispute

A UN special envoy urged Greece and Macedonia on Tuesday to seize on momentum in talks to resolve a name dispute straining relations for a quarter of a century, saying the two sides now appeared “energised” to reach an accord.

Athens says Skopje’s use of “Macedonia” as its name could imply a territorial claim over the northern Greek province of the same name, and a claim to its national heritage. Skopje counters that Macedonia has been its name dating to the now defunct Yugoslav federation of which it was part.

The 25-year-long dispute has posed an obstacle to Macedonia‘s ambition to join both the EU and Nato.

“Everyone knows what the issues are. There is a time for decision-making, and I think we are there,” said Matthew Nimetz, UN special envoy on the “Macedonia” dispute since 1999.

“I know the (Greek) government is very sincere and energised to reach a solution to the problem … I think there is a will here, and I think also in Skopje, to try to reach a settlement,” he told reporters in Athens.

The two countries recently agreed to intensify talks. Still, there is mounting public sentiment in Greece against any deal which could include the name Macedonia. Greece has said a compromise could include a compound name with a geographical or chronological qualifier, and be known only by that name.

Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras has so far failed to secure broad backing from political parties for a settlement which would include the contentious name.

“I think waiting, slowing things down doesn’t make any sense. Here it doesn’t make any sense, and in the northern neighbour it doesn’t make any sense (either),” Nimetz said.

Athens may submit an outline of its proposals to Skopje and the United Nations next month, Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Kotzias told state television on Monday night.

Until the issue is resolved, Greece has agreed only that its Balkan neighbour be referred to internationally as the Former Yugoslav Republic of Macedonia (Fyrom), the name under which it was admitted to the United Nations in 1993, two years after Skopje won independence from Yugoslavia.

  • athessalonian

    It will be settled and Greece will have to compromise. As far as Mr. Tsipras is concerned, he indicated that a compromise on behalf of his country is the most sensible as well as pragmatic position to assume. However the official opposition is opportunistically politicizing the issue in pursuit of the nationalist support. I believe that should an impasse inadvertently occur, a final decision ought to be rendered, just as in labour disputes, by a collectively appointed arbitration board consisting of a minimum of three representative judges. One appointed by each disputing side and the third one appointed by an EU and or the UN committee.

    • NuffSaid

      Fyrom will also have to compromise.

  • costas

    over half of the Greek politicians must be smoking and too stuffy

  • costas

    just call it the republic of Macadonia. or the state of Macedonia. someone think of something out of the box.

    • Plasma Dawn

      What do you mean? It is already called the Republic of Macedonia and is recognized as such by the majority of the UN members.

      • NuffSaid

        No it is not. Come on PD you can do better than that. It is recognised as FYROM at the U.N. level

        • EGB

          Recognised and called. Nobody calls it FYROM outside of formal situations.

        • Plasma Dawn

          Yes it is. Most UN members are not using the FYROM reference anymore and have recognized it as the Republic of Macedonia instead. These include four out of the five permanent UN Security Council members (US, UK, Russia, and China), several EU members (Bulgaria, Poland, and Slovenia), and over 100 other countries.

          • NuffSaid

            Formally none of them have.

  • Vova Khavkin

    It’s like talking to a stone wall.

