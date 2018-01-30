UN Security Council renews Unficyp mandate

January 30th, 2018 Cyprus, featured 36 comments

UN Security Council renews Unficyp mandate

The UN Security Council on Tuesday renewed the six-month mandate for the peacekeeping force in Cyprus Unficyp, urging all sides to renew their political will and commitment to a settlement under UN auspices.

It said the status quo was unsustainable.

The Council also urged that efforts be renewed to implement all remaining confidence-building measures and for agreement on and implementation of further steps to build trust between the communities.

In this context, more crossing points should also be opened, the Council said. It echoed the UN Secretary-General’s belief that the responsibility for finding a Cyprus solution lay first and foremost with the Cypriots themselves.

The leaders also needed to clearly explain to Cypriots the benefits of a settlement, the UN body said, as well as needing to show increased flexibility and compromise well in advance of any referenda.

In a nudge to Greece and Turkey, it urged practical steps towards helping the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders to renew their commitment to a settlement under United Nations auspices while ensuring no actions were taken that “could lead to an increase in tension, undermine the progress achieved so far, or damage the goodwill on the island”.

The Security Council also urged the opening up of access to all areas to allow the Committee on Missing Persons to carry out its work “trusting that this process will promote reconciliation between the communities”.

Women were also essential to the political process and their active participation at all levels of the peace process should be encouraged, the Council said, as should that of civil society when it came to bicommunal contacts.

On the substance of negotiations, the Security Council urged the leaders to put their efforts behind further work on reaching convergences on the core issues and to intensify work with the technical committees.

There should also be public messages on convergences and the way ahead, “and delivering more constructive and harmonised messages; and by refraining from rhetoric that could make a successful process more difficult to achieve”.

The Secretary-General’s Good Offices remain available to assist the sides, should they jointly decide to re-engage in negotiations with the necessary political will, the resolution, which extended Unficyp’s mandate until July 31, 2018, said.

On the force itself, the Security Council welcomed the Secretary-General’s recent strategic review and said it supported the need to improve “the mission’s capacity for liaison and engagement with the sides across all components, including people to people contacts, to keep stability and calm, and thereby contribute effectively to conditions conducive to progress in a settlement process”.

The Council also wants to see another report from the Secretary-general on progress towards a settlement by June 15, 2018.

Print Friendly
  • costas

    if Turkey takes what little natural gas from Cyprus illegally, then even if Cyprus has 2tcf gas at 3 dollars per cubic foot, minus the cost of getting the gas out of the sea. Rubbish

    • HighTide

      Are you sure your post makes sense?

      • costas

        yes because lets suppose Cyprus waters have 2tcf of gas, then big deal for Turkey for illegally trying to steal some.

        • HighTide

          You are in the wrong thread. Move on.

          • costas

            no its not. Turkey is trying to steal the gas, but it is not like the Turks are going to all of a sudden have more resources than Qatar.

            • HighTide

              What have you been smoking? No connection to the article.

              • costas

                I am a non smoker. Turkey is showing itself as a reckless dictatorship with a big army. Thats all it is, a bully boy. Like my previous comment if they are meaning to make peaceful diplomatic negotiations, what good is sending drillships to try to survey and later steal the gas

                • HighTide

                  Try to find the right thread. You have lost your way.

                  • costas

                    perfect sense. What good is stealing another nations gas good to make ties between Cypriots?

                    • HighTide

                      Zzzz

                    • costas

                      of course Turk, pretend you are bored, just because it doesnt suit your way of thinking

  • Kyrenia

    Just a thought. If the Turkish troops leave along with the the settlers. A solution based on a federal system where the Turkish Cypriots will in actual fact be getting pretty much what they want. So where is the problem? Oh silly me, It’s that old fly in the ointment again…….

    • HighTide

      What’s the point of dreaming publicly?

      • Kyrenia

        It’s to point out that the problem is Turkey.

        • HighTide

          It seems your problem.

          • Kyrenia

            Never had you down as deluded.

            • HighTide

              You are right, Costas is.

              • costas

                HighTide, you are completely incoherent, garbled, and lacking any ability. The truth is Turkeys army act as the regions demolition squad. Your women are so ugly.

                • HighTide

                  What a disturbed creature you are!

                  • costas

                    people can see the bigger picture of Turkish aggression throughout history. Evil, nastiness.

                    • costas

                      they committed genocide against Armenia, raped and illegally invaded Cyprus, and for 42 years pretend as if nothing happened

          • costas

            Cyprus does not make wars, compared to your mainland nation Hightide. they are a prolific international law breaker. They are dispicable barbarians

  • HighTide

    If ever there was official gobbledygook this is it. Somebody copied old files.

    • Kyrenia

      It’s called diplomatic diaohrea !

  • Frustrated

    As long as the UN continues to renew its mandate, the status quo will remain SUSTAINABLE.

    • Evergreen

      True.

    • Kyrenia

      So let me see. If the UN leaves there will be intercomunal strife again? Like there’s a whole load of Greek hot heads waiting to start it up again?

      • Frustrated

        I couldn’t possibly comment.

        • Kyrenia

          People have moved on from those days. They are fully paid up members of consumer society. They just want to live their lives in relative happiness. You could stick all the nationalists along with your grey wloves in a cesspit so they can fight it out.

          • HighTide

            Whose grey wolves?

            • Frustrated

              As I’m a former resident of Varosha, they’re certainly not MY Grey Wolves.

            • Kyrenia

              Extremist scum

              • HighTide

                You?

                • Kyrenia

                  The Grey Wolves and all other extremist on whatever side.

    • cyprus observer

      So true.

    • Kyrenia

      As long as Turkey occupies northern Cyprus they’ll have to.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close