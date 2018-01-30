UN Security Council renews Unficyp mandate

The UN Security Council on Tuesday renewed the six-month mandate for the peacekeeping force in Cyprus Unficyp, urging all sides to renew their political will and commitment to a settlement under UN auspices.

It said the status quo was unsustainable.

The Council also urged that efforts be renewed to implement all remaining confidence-building measures and for agreement on and implementation of further steps to build trust between the communities.

In this context, more crossing points should also be opened, the Council said. It echoed the UN Secretary-General’s belief that the responsibility for finding a Cyprus solution lay first and foremost with the Cypriots themselves.

The leaders also needed to clearly explain to Cypriots the benefits of a settlement, the UN body said, as well as needing to show increased flexibility and compromise well in advance of any referenda.

In a nudge to Greece and Turkey, it urged practical steps towards helping the Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot leaders to renew their commitment to a settlement under United Nations auspices while ensuring no actions were taken that “could lead to an increase in tension, undermine the progress achieved so far, or damage the goodwill on the island”.

The Security Council also urged the opening up of access to all areas to allow the Committee on Missing Persons to carry out its work “trusting that this process will promote reconciliation between the communities”.

Women were also essential to the political process and their active participation at all levels of the peace process should be encouraged, the Council said, as should that of civil society when it came to bicommunal contacts.

On the substance of negotiations, the Security Council urged the leaders to put their efforts behind further work on reaching convergences on the core issues and to intensify work with the technical committees.

There should also be public messages on convergences and the way ahead, “and delivering more constructive and harmonised messages; and by refraining from rhetoric that could make a successful process more difficult to achieve”.

The Secretary-General’s Good Offices remain available to assist the sides, should they jointly decide to re-engage in negotiations with the necessary political will, the resolution, which extended Unficyp’s mandate until July 31, 2018, said.

On the force itself, the Security Council welcomed the Secretary-General’s recent strategic review and said it supported the need to improve “the mission’s capacity for liaison and engagement with the sides across all components, including people to people contacts, to keep stability and calm, and thereby contribute effectively to conditions conducive to progress in a settlement process”.

The Council also wants to see another report from the Secretary-general on progress towards a settlement by June 15, 2018.