Anastasiades responds to Elam with policy statement

January 31st, 2018 Cyprus, featured 6 comments

Anastasiades responds to Elam with policy statement

President Nicos Anastasiades has responded to a questionnaire sent to him by far-right Elam by attaching his policy statement, it was announced on Wednesday.

Anastasiades’ response letter was made public by the government “for transparency reasons.”

Elam’s questionnaire included 20 questions regarding the Cyprus problem, energy, economy, and various social issues.

“Regarding your questionnaire, I enclose my policy statement in which my positions on the national issue, the economy, modernization of the state, stamping out corruption, and all the issues people have to deal with in their daily life are clearly recorded,” Anastasiades said.

It was sent to both presidential contenders, Anastasiades and Stavros Malas. Elam said it would take a stance on the runoff after studying the responses.

Malas said from the onset that he was not going to respond to the party and the envelope containing the document was returned unopened.

In his response, Anastasiades said he disagreed with the party, though he had respect for all citizens of the country.

On the Cyprus problem, the president repeated that he knew well the boundaries inside which the survival of Cypriot Hellenism was ensured. He said he would continue to work closely with Greece in dealing with the national matter.

 

Print Friendly
  • John Henry

    Was the Elam questionnaire published?

    • ROC..

      I am sure it will be leaked. But in a democrasy we have to accept all parties , I personally cannot stand Elam and what they stand for but giving them a platform and opening them to debate exposes them to thier arguments to which the marjority of Cypriots do not agree with but some commentors here try to make out all Cypriots do.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    Nicos Anastasiades is clutching at straws if he thinks he will get ELAM’s support and votes next Sunday.

  • Muffin the Mule

    Final paragraph says it all.

    • ROC..

      All that means is close ties, nothing different from Turks in the north and Turkey, you can read what you think into it, but that your own perception

    • Bob Ellis

      Whilst the popular Cyprus problem has been an issue since 1974, our bigger problem is that we consider ourselves a Greek city state; prostituting ourselves cheaply to the motherland.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close