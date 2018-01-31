Anastasiades responds to Elam with policy statement

President Nicos Anastasiades has responded to a questionnaire sent to him by far-right Elam by attaching his policy statement, it was announced on Wednesday.

Anastasiades’ response letter was made public by the government “for transparency reasons.”

Elam’s questionnaire included 20 questions regarding the Cyprus problem, energy, economy, and various social issues.

“Regarding your questionnaire, I enclose my policy statement in which my positions on the national issue, the economy, modernization of the state, stamping out corruption, and all the issues people have to deal with in their daily life are clearly recorded,” Anastasiades said.

It was sent to both presidential contenders, Anastasiades and Stavros Malas. Elam said it would take a stance on the runoff after studying the responses.

Malas said from the onset that he was not going to respond to the party and the envelope containing the document was returned unopened.

In his response, Anastasiades said he disagreed with the party, though he had respect for all citizens of the country.

On the Cyprus problem, the president repeated that he knew well the boundaries inside which the survival of Cypriot Hellenism was ensured. He said he would continue to work closely with Greece in dealing with the national matter.