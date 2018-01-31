Chelsea stunned 3-0 at home by buoyant Bournemouth

Bournemouth stunned Chelsea with three second-half goals in a 3-0 Premier League victory on Wednesday, inflicting on the champions their first home defeat in four months.

The visitors scored on the break in the 51st minute after midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko lost the ball and Callum Wilson played a neat one-two with Jordan Ibe before slotting home.

Wilson was also involved in the second goal, when he pushed the ball to Junior Stanislas who flicked it into the net off sprawling goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois in the 65th minute.

Former Chelsea midfielder Nathan Ake made it three barely three minutes later, prodding the ball in from a Stanislas shot.

Chelsea’s first home defeat since Sept. 30 exposed the London side’s lack of firepower, with Alvaro Morata injured, Michy Batshuayi on his way to Dortmund on loan and Olivier Giroud signed from Arsenal only a few hours before kick-off.

Elsewhere, Theo Walcott scored twice in his second appearance for Everton as they beat Leicester City 2-1 at home on Wednesday to move further clear of Premier League relegation danger.

Walcott, who joined Everton from Arsenal for about 20 million pounds in the current transfer window, converted Gylfi Sigurdsson’s low cross from close range after 26 minutes and volleyed home before halftime to double the lead.

Jamie Vardy reduced the arrears from the penalty spot deep into the second half, following a foul by Wayne Rooney on Wilfred Ndidi, to set up a nervy finale for the hosts in which Leicester’s Kelechi Iheanacho twice hit the woodwork.

Everton, who flirted with relegation danger earlier in the season, are ninth in the table while Leicester are three points above Sam Allardyce’s side in seventh.

A Sam Vokes header five minutes from time earned Burnley a 1-1 draw at Newcastle United, leaving Rafa Benitez’s strugglers frustrated.

Southampton and Brighton & Hove Albion, both struggling to keep their heads above water in the fight for Premier League survival, fought out a 1-1 draw at St Mary’s.