Couple attacked, beaten and robbed in their home

January 31st, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 5 comments

Hooded attackers beat up a couple at their home in Latsia, Nicosia early on Wednesday morning before making off with money, phones and jewellery.

A 67-year-old resident of Nicosia reported to police that he and his 68-year-old wife woke up from a loud noise at 3.30am.

They were shocked to discover three hooded intruders wearing black clothing and gloves in their bedroom. The perpetrators attacked the couple and beat them, demanding money.

Before leaving they allegedly searched the residence and left with €150, three mobile phones and jewellery of as yet unknown value.

The victims were taken to Nicosia general hospital where they were examined and treated.

  • John Henry

    This is because the police campaign ended a few days before. Everyone knows in between police campaigns its simply every man/woman for themselves. Oddly, the police will be interested when someone breaks into a house where a well armed person will beat them to death with a stick. Then they’ll question the amount of force private citizens use to protect themselves.

  • Spanner Works

    Install home CCTV now, before the rush!

    • Neroli

      It won’t help as they wore hoods/balaclavas!

    • Mommy-O

      Probably a violation of yhe thieves privacy. Nutty if you ask me

  • Jack

    This is horrific , i hope they get caught this is getting out of hand now , either foreigners im guessing or drug related thugs in need of there dose

