Couple attacked, beaten and robbed in their home

Hooded attackers beat up a couple at their home in Latsia, Nicosia early on Wednesday morning before making off with money, phones and jewellery.

A 67-year-old resident of Nicosia reported to police that he and his 68-year-old wife woke up from a loud noise at 3.30am.

They were shocked to discover three hooded intruders wearing black clothing and gloves in their bedroom. The perpetrators attacked the couple and beat them, demanding money.

Before leaving they allegedly searched the residence and left with €150, three mobile phones and jewellery of as yet unknown value.

The victims were taken to Nicosia general hospital where they were examined and treated.