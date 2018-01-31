Cyprus, Greek Olympic committees agree to work closer together

The Cyprus and Greece Olympic organisations have agreed to expand their cooperation in various sport-related areas and work on jointly organised sporting events.

The president of the Hellenic Olympic Committee, Spyros Kapralos, and president of the Cyprus Olympic committee (CSO), Dinos Michaelides, signed a memorandum of understanding in Nicosia on Wednesday which increases their cooperation on a range of issues at an international level.

Ntinos Michaelides said it was an honour for Cyprus to have established such a partnership.

“Cyprus has even more to gain from this agreement, as it already benefits from the cooperation of the CSO and the Greek Ministry of Sports” he said.

Kapralos said it was symbolic that Greece’s first signed agreement with another Olympic committee is with Cyprus.

“We felt the same joy when Cyprus won the medal in sailing as when Greece won its own medals. There is a lot uniting us as countries and now we are just making our strong cooperation formal with the signing of the memorandum,” he said.

The Greek ambassador Elias Fotopoulos and the president of the CSO Kleanthis Georgiades were also present at the event.

Earlier on Monday, President Nicos Anastasidades also met with the Spiros Kapralos at the presidential palace.

He thanked the president for the meeting and invited him to the Olympic flame ceremony at the Tokyo Olympics in 2020.