Dealing with the crime of animal poisoning

The poisoning of dogs is an ongoing situation that gets lots of attention but what should you do after a poisoning has occured? For an answer, on Friday leader of the Animal party, Kyriacos Kyriacou, will be speaking at a conference.

The conference, under the name Poisoning of Animals is a Criminal Offence, How Do We Address It?, is being held in memory of five dogs that were recently poisoned and belonged to the same family. Kyriacos will speak at the Argaka Elementary School in Paphos, with the support of Animal Responsibility Cyprus (ARC/KIVOTOS) and the Animal Party Cyprus (APC).

As the phenomenon is so eminent, it is very likely that any one of us could come across a dog that has been poisoned, we could witness someone leaving poison for dogs to eat or we might even lose a pet of our own to an act of poisoning. This is why Kyriacou will inform about the legal procedures and steps we should take in order to report cases of poisoning.

After Kyraicou has told all about what we should do if we find ourselves face-to-face with such a circumstance, ARC will give out a leaflet entitled Investigation Procedures in Case of Poisoning Companion Animals.

Poisoning of Animals is a Criminal Offence, How Do We Address It?
Educational conference. February 2. Argaka Elementary School, Paphos. 6pm. Email: [email protected]

  • Disruptive

    This article should not be listed under ‘Entertainment’ category

  • Savvas Constantinou

    A dog owner down the road from me, has repeatedly refused to listen to pleas to keep his dog in the garden, simply by closing the 3 gates he has. 12 people have reported this to the police. This Alsation chases joggers, and children. The Police have done nothing. The dog is in danger. People are in danger. I have given the Police an ultimatum, if nothing is done, I will go to the next Police Station, and report the incompetency of the first Station.

  • Spanner Works

    Perhaps if something was done about the huge numbers of stray cats and dogs roaming all over the island people wouldn’t be poisoning them.

    • Vaso

      Perhaps if people didn’t make stupid comments like that we would live in a more civilized way!

    • Looser

      Cats are everywhere, in your garden, plant pots, sheds and rubbish bins. Making toilets, having kittens, spreading diseases.nothing is being done to keep them away.

    • Looser

      And yes, something should be done

  • John Henry

    Bravo to the Animal Party. What a horrible, lonely existence it must be, being an individual who has the ability to cause pain and death to harmless, defenseless, beautiful animals.

