Dealing with the crime of animal poisoning

The poisoning of dogs is an ongoing situation that gets lots of attention but what should you do after a poisoning has occured? For an answer, on Friday leader of the Animal party, Kyriacos Kyriacou, will be speaking at a conference.

The conference, under the name Poisoning of Animals is a Criminal Offence, How Do We Address It?, is being held in memory of five dogs that were recently poisoned and belonged to the same family. Kyriacos will speak at the Argaka Elementary School in Paphos, with the support of Animal Responsibility Cyprus (ARC/KIVOTOS) and the Animal Party Cyprus (APC).

As the phenomenon is so eminent, it is very likely that any one of us could come across a dog that has been poisoned, we could witness someone leaving poison for dogs to eat or we might even lose a pet of our own to an act of poisoning. This is why Kyriacou will inform about the legal procedures and steps we should take in order to report cases of poisoning.

After Kyraicou has told all about what we should do if we find ourselves face-to-face with such a circumstance, ARC will give out a leaflet entitled Investigation Procedures in Case of Poisoning Companion Animals.

Poisoning of Animals is a Criminal Offence, How Do We Address It?

Educational conference. February 2. Argaka Elementary School, Paphos. 6pm. Email: [email protected]