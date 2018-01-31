Expansion of e-services in schools

Expansion and integration of e-services in education will allow parents to find out online their children’s exam results while students will have online access to their school curriculum and exam schedules at all times, the education ministry said on Wednesday.

Parents will also be able to submit various documents electronically and carry out financial transactions with schools.

The expansion of online services was announced after the launch of a tender for the purchase of consulting services for the co-financed project “Support Services System”.

“This competition marks the start of the implementation of a major project for Cypriot education, which, through an advanced information system, will improve information management and automation of the school’s units to speed up bureaucratic processes, facilitate communication and improve service,” the ministry said.

The system is expected to be a useful tool for teachers as well, allowing them to instantly access an interactive scoreboard, real-time student presentations and make applications such as for leave electronically.

The ministry said the system will improve school administration as useful statistics on student performance, absenteeism, offending behavior and other issues will be made available.

An important feature, the ministry reported, is that access to the system is possible from all kinds of devices like smart phones, tablets and PC’s.

The Support Services System project is co-funded by the European Regional Development Fund of the European Union.

With regard to participation in the competition, those interested can find the tender documents on the website http://www.eprocurement.gov.cy.