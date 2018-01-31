Limassol bus strike postponed (Updated)

A planned strike by Limassol bus company Emel for Thursday has been postponed until next Tuesday. Before that, a general assembly will be held and depending on the outcome it will be decided whether measures will be scaled up.

After discussions between workers and their unions on Tuesday it was decided to hold off the 24-hour work stoppage until after the presidential elections.

The employees argue that in 2013, they signed a collective agreement cutting their pay, however, as it expired in December 2015, they want their salaries reinstated to former levels.

“A warning strike will only be avoided if the existing agreements are fully implemented,” the union said. “The company claims it expects the ministry of transport to solve its economic issues first but the consequences are paid for by the workers.”

The association apologised for the inconvenience caused to the travelling public but said the bus company and the transport ministry alone are responsible for resolving their differences.