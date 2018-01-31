Locust swarms pose threat to World Cup pitches

January 31st, 2018 Football, Sport, World Cup 1 comments

Locust swarms pose threat to World Cup pitches

Around a million hectares of land in southern Russia is infested with locusts, including around the World Cup host city of Volgograd

Swarms of locusts pose a threat to Russia’s FIFA World Cup as they could attack stadium pitches and cause a “global scandal”, an Agriculture Ministry official said on Wednesday.

President Vladimir Putin is hoping to use the the World Cup from June 14 to July 15 to showcase his country as a superpower at a time of frayed relations with the West over Syria and Ukraine.

Matches will be played in 12 stadiums in 11 cities. Pyotr Chekmarev, head of the agriculture ministry’s crop farming department, said the pitches could be targeted by locusts during the summer months.

“One way or another, we have learnt how to deal with locusts, but how do we not fall into a global scandal with locusts this year?” he said at an agricultural event in Moscow.

“The whole world is coming here. Football fields are green. Locusts love it where there is lots of green. How would they not come to the place where football is being played?”

Chekmarev said around a million hectares of land in southern Russia was infested with locusts, including around the World Cup host city of Volgograd.

Print Friendly
  • Douglas

    Dome a gloom ,happy new year did not last long 🙂

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close