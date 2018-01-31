Diko leader should stop looking for scapegoats, Garoyian says (Update)

Former Diko chairman Marios Garoyian called on his successor, Nicolas Papadopoulos, to stop looking for scapegoats and reflect on the reasons why he had failed to make Sunday’s runoff vote.

Infighting broke out at Diko soon after it transpired that Papadopoulos had been thoroughly defeated by Akel-backed Stavros Malas in the first round of the presidential elections last Sunday.

The party was now looking to strike off Garoyian, four other senior members, and a dozen others across the island, accusing them of openly supporting incumbent Nicos Anastasiades.

In a written statement, Garoyian accused Papadopoulos of failure to assume his own responsibility for the defeat.

“With amazing speed and for obvious reasons, without any will for introspection and displaying a complete lack of sensitivity, the Democratic Party leadership, instead of explaining the reasons why the president of the party was left out of the second round of the elections, stubbornly insists on introversion and settling scores,” Garoyian said.

The Diko leadership is avoiding giving a response on why and how it had failed “and it seeks scapegoats to dump its own responsibilities upon them.”

Garoyian said he did not intend to play the leadership’s petty games at this point.

There will be plenty of time after the elections to discuss the results of their strategy, policy and tactics, which have led thousands of members to distance themselves in the past four years, he said.

The party responded later accusing Garoyian of disrespecting Diko supporters.

Diko said it was offensive that Garoyian chose to attack the party’s bodies for enforcing the charter instead “of respecting the people of the Democratic party and the hundreds of members who fought the presidential election battle with selflessness and patriotism.”

Garoyian was referred to the disciplinary council because he violated the party’s decision and worked against Papadopoulos’ candidacy thus “undermining the people’s fight” the statement said.