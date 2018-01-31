Portugal donates €15,000 to CMP

Portugal has donated €15,000 to the work of the Committee on Missing Persons (CMP) it was announced on Wednesday.

It was the first contribution of Portugal to the CMP.

“This donation to the CMP project on the exhumation, identification and return of remains of missing persons in Cyprus will contribute to the Committee’s goal of identifying and returning as many remains of missing individuals as possible in order to bring an end to the uncertainty which has affected so many families for so many years,” a CMP statement said.

So far, 856 missing persons from both communities have been identified and returned to the families for a dignified burial. The CMP relies on donor support to alleviate the suffering of the concerned families