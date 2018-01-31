Peyia teen died from asphyxiation (Updated)

The death of the 18-year-old girl who died suddenly in Peyia on Tuesday evening was due to asphyxiation, state pathologist Eleni Antoniou said after carrying out a post mortem on Wednesday morning.

The pathologist is waiting for results of histological and toxicological examinations in order to ascertain why the British teen, a permanent resident of Paphos, suffocated.

The teenager went for a walk after eating at 4.30pm and when she returned an hour later she felt sick.

She was rushed first to a Peyia ambulance station where doctors found she had a low pulse and difficulty breathing.

When her health didn’t improve after she was given medication she was taken to the emergency department at Paphos General but it was too late and she was pronounced dead by doctors there.

Her parents told doctors the teen was allergic to some foods and suffered from chronic asthma.