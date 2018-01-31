Tepak launches space centre with help of Nasa scientist

Vincent Ambrosia, Nasa programme director, will be a key actor in the creation of the new Eratothenis Excellence Centre at the Cyprus University of Technology (Tepak) to conduct a high level of basic and applied research in areas related to earth observation and space technologies.

Tepak’s announced the Excelsior programme and welcomed Ambrosia last week as part of its celebrations marking ten years since Tepak opened.

Vincent Ambrosia’s collaboration with the Eratosthenis Research Centre will last three years.

The Excelsior project envisions the creation of a centre for excellence to conduct a high level of basic and applied research in the fields related to earth observation, space technologies, the creation of some 200 new jobs and the placement of Cyprus in the international research and innovation map for space technologies and earth observation.

The programme is based on the existing research and innovation infrastructure that has been developed over the last 10 years in the field of space and earth observation.

The Centre for Excellence will be based in Limassol but will benefit the wider region of the Eastern Mediterranean.