January 31st, 2018 Cyprus, Cyprus Talks 6 comments

Turkey takes issue with UN’s wording on the way forward for Cyprus

The talks in Crans-Montana

Turkey on Wednesday took issue with the wording in the UN resolution extending the mandate of Unficyp for another six months, saying it could not understand the reasoning behind certain pronouncements made by the UN.

The resolution was adopted by the UN Security Council on Tuesday and was welcomed by the Cyprus government. It talked about Cyprus negotiations and urged the two sides to move forward in certain respects as if the process was a matter of ‘business as usual’ following the collapse of negotiations in Crans-Montana last July.

“Regrettably, the wordings prejudging the future conduct of the Cyprus settlement process which were included in the last resolution on this issue, adopted on 27 July 2017, have been retained in the text of this resolution as well,” the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement.

“In this context, as we also emphasised in our statement made last July, we have difficulty understanding the reasons for the inclusion of such wording in the resolution, in a period in which the parties are reflecting on the possible way ahead within the framework of the UN Secretary-General’s call.”

The statement said Tuesday’s resolution also voices expectations pertaining to the future success of the settlement process. It suggested that the UN, when evaluating such expectations, should correctly assess the reasons why the Swiss Conference on Cyprus closed without an outcome.

Both sides have blamed each other for the failure of the Swiss talks.

At the time, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu immediately after the closing of the Conference on Cyprus, suggested no longer seemed possible to reach a settlement based on the established UN parameters.

“We therefore believe that any process in the coming period can only be successful if it is based on the current realities on the Island and the experience gained from the negotiations conducted during the past half century, and if it aims for suitable expectations and outcomes,” the Turkish foreign ministry said.

The Greek Cypriot side however welcomed the resolution saying that of  particular importance was “the reaffirmation of all relevant resolutions on Cyprus, the urging of all involved to renew their political will and commitment to a settlement under United Nations auspices, and the call to refrain from negative rhetoric”.

  • ROC..

    If most commentors think the UN is thier for the Turks only welfare they are sorley mistaken, the threat from anyone is Erdolf and Turkey his behavour is very erractic and has been seen by the world as to what type of lunatic he is and anything could happen in Cyprus with this idiot at large.

    • Vladimir

      In fact, UN is pretty biased and favors one-side. Which one is this side? Not difficult to understand, hence it’s a deadlock for both.

    • Zakos

      Like the UN was there for the Muslin,s in Yugoslavia?

  • The Bowler

    All Turkey is saying is that negotiations are dead as far as the TC and Turkish side is concerned as a guarantor. And, as everybody knows; IT TAKES TWO TO TANGO!

    • ROC..

      No you anatolians are saying that, the Indengenous Turks have never said that, you do not speak for them.

  • HighTide

    Instead of being a an influence of reality and moderation, the UN just fans the flames of discontent. Pack up and go!

