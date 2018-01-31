UK government will hand over Brexit analysis

UK government will hand over Brexit analysis

Anti-Brexit demonstrators wave EU and Union flags outside the Houses of Parliament in London

Britain’s government said on Wednesday it would hand over to parliament what it called an initial analysis of the impact of Brexit, trying to deflect accusations that ministers are badly prepared for leaving the EU.

The leaked report has struck at the heart of government Brexit strategy, with one minister suggesting that analysis by officials should be discounted and another urging the government to reconsider its stance.

It has piled pressure on Prime Minister Theresa May, who is under fire from some in her own Conservative Party for lacking leadership and a clear Brexit plan, as she negotiates a deal to end more than 40 years of union.

The main opposition Labour Party is trying to force the government into handing over the report, entitled “EU Exit Analysis – Cross Whitehall Briefing” and dated January 2018, by using an ancient parliamentary procedure.

“Let me start by saying that the government will not be opposing this motion today,” junior Brexit minister Robin Walker told parliament, saying that if lawmakers voted in favour of publishing the report, it could be seen “on a strictly confidential basis”.

The report, which the government has called a partial piece of work that had yet to be signed off by ministers, said the economy would be worse off after Brexit whether Britain left the EU with a free trade deal, single market access, or with no deal at all.

On Tuesday, another junior Brexit minister, Steve Baker, rebuffed calls for the government to release the full report by saying it was not ready and that lawmakers should be cautious because analysis by officials was often wrong.

Phillip Lee, a minister at the justice department, was rebuked on Wednesday for expressing on Twitter his suggestion that if the report were true “there would be a serious question over whether a government could legitimately lead a country along a path that the evidence and rational consideration indicate would be damaging”.

Government aides have said the paper leaked to BuzzFeed News had not been signed off by ministers nor had considered the government’s preferred goal of a bespoke future relationship with the EU after leaving.

But it has raised further questions over how prepared the government is for the complicated negotiations to end Britain’s membership of the EU.

“There is a serious point here,” said Labour’s Brexit policy chief Keir Starmer. “Is it seriously government policy that impact assessments are so unreliable that it is better to proceed without them?”

“We need an informed debate including the likely economic impact of different approaches – publication is needed in the name of transparency,” he told parliament.

  • Mr Magoo

    What is most astonishing is that we are talking about the relationship that the UK intends to propose to the EU after leaving. Something that will affect the British for generations to come.
    And there is no public debate within political parties, in the parliament, in the government.
    Everyone in the UK seems to expect the government to decide this unilaterally and in secrecy, while holding their cards close to their chest and the best part is the British public is completely cut out.
    Democracy in the UK is practically non-existent.
    What she’s actually promising is a vote after the deal is done…if the UK rejects that deal then it’s a crash out free-fall I guess.Enjoy the ride it’s double or nothing?

    The rot has reached the foundations.

  • Douglas

    Let’s just get on with it, seems like short term pain for long term gain.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      I suppose since you’re in Cyprus you won’t be feeling the pain!

    • Mr Magoo

      Yawn

      • Gipsy Eyes

        I “yawned” once to one of Banjo’s comments and the “moderator” removed the comment.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        Truth be told I’ve yawned many times to Banjo’s comments.

  • Banjo

    Apparently the report says the UK economy could be either 2% , 5% or 8% smaller over the course of 15 years than if we’d remain in the EU.

    Firstly the report was written by economists , which means it’s irrelevant, but beyond that , let’s suppose they might actually be right ….. who cares.

    Either of those scenarios are entirely acceptable and far preferable to being a vassal state of the EU. ( vassal state is the new fashionable phrase apparently).

    • NuffSaid

      Grow up. See my comment to Monica below. Get your head out of the sand and sort your brain out. There does not seem to be any other evidence or analysis provided by this government so far, therefore this is all you have to rely upon. Since when has future financial projections suddenly become taboo?

      • Gipsy Eyes

        I see the economists predicting an ex EU Britain fighting off in trade deals and drowning in wealth and riches as yet to be negotiated deals do not suffer Banjo’s and Monica’s ire.
        I do believe Michael Gove’s only contribution to history will be his infamous quip about “We’ve had enough of experts”! Seems to have struck a note with the less discerning contributors to this site who judging by the superior and arrogant tone of their comments like to see themselves as experts.

        • Banjo

          There’s no such thing as an expert in the future.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Then from a philosophical point of view there’s no such thing as experts since experts must have a past, present and future. Too profound for you? You’re wrong as usual. A doctor once predicted if my dad, at the age of 63, had a certain operation, stopped smoking and drinking would live to at least 80. The doctor was bang on right! Doctors are experts, aren’t they?

            • Banjo

              If we can step from the philosophical to the spiritual, i like to look on a doctor as the closest thing to a god that there really is.

              But that doctor wasn’t predicting the future , he was explaining medical facts. Glad to hear they worked out.

              • Gipsy Eyes

                That’s right Banjo, the doctor spent 17 years explaining medical facts to my dad!

                • Banjo

                  It’s what doctors do.

                  You’ll note in a prediction the use of words such as ” may ” , ” could ” , “possibly ” and the like. None of which would be needed in a doctors instructions.

                  • Gipsy Eyes

                    It’s possible the doctor used “will”, but since I’m reporting what was said I changed it to “would”.. Either way the doctor made a prediction.

                    • Banjo

                      Let’s just be pleased he was accurate, doctors usually are , economists on the other hand ….

                    • Gipsy Eyes

                      They’re all experts so you’re wrong to dismiss experts. The UK’s economy in 2015 stood at just over $3 trillion. by 2017 it had dropped to $2.5 trillion. The pound devalued by 20% and inflation is up to 3%. Today it was announced the output in motor vehicles is down due to the confusion over diesels and Brexit. Most importantly investment in the UK motor industry is down due to uncertainty arising from Brexit. Just because the decline in the UK economy didn’t happen overnight doesn’t mean it hasn’t happened!

      • Banjo

        It’s not that they’re taboo , they’re like horoscopes.

        And these predictions aren’t even bad ones.

      • Gipsy Eyes

        You’re getting ambitious: expecting Banjo to grow up, assuming he can pull his head out of the sand or anywhere else it happens avoid the light of day, as well as having a brain! You really sound like “a glass is half full” sort of person.

        • NuffSaid

          Apologies, I got carried away.

        • Banjo

          I do try to steer away from growing up , wherever possible.

          • Gipsy Eyes

            Yes, if your current spate of outpourings is anything to go by, I would say you have the intelligence of an eight year old.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Those of us who were told we’d be economically better off leaving the EU care. Those of us who aren’t too fussed about the colour of our passport care. As I recall when the passport colour was revived when May or some other clown in the government said it was blue and many of the little Englander super patriots were telling us how those of us who don’t know what it means to have the blue passport don’t know what it means to be British. So those of us who don’t want to be associated with a load delusional clowns who don’t know the difference between blue and black care!

      • Banjo

        Come now , I know you didn’t believe anyone that said we would be better off financially. Out of interest, who did tell you such a thing …… I can just imagine your reply , his ears must still be ringing today.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          I didn’t say I believed it!

      • Banjo

        Seems ” little Englander ” is the fashionable phrase for you.

        • Gipsy Eyes

          Well you are what you are. I have to distinguish you from the other British people. Anyway it’s not that fashionable it’s been around for years. I believe it was applied to the National Front in the late 1960’s when they objected to the UK joining the Common Market and we all know what they went on to become.

  • Monica

    Like publishing the cost of Sunday Lunch ….
    by printing the price of meat from the butcher
    but not knowing the source, or cost, of the Veg. & Yorkshire Puds.
    Half an assessment … and useless.

    • NuffSaid

      So when your bank gave you projections of your pension, mortgage, loan repayments, investments and so on possibly stretching 25 years or more you ignored them because there are so many changes to interest rates, stock market fluctuations Etc. creating too many unknowns for you to rely upon correct?

      • Monica

        Did you have a clue what to would be earning, 15 years ahead, or what the bank rate would be then ?
        If so … You should be running the Bank of England !
        An estimate of trade with the EU etc. is only half the story … Those economists don’t have a clue what possible trade could be done outside the EU, unless they are a part of the negotiating team ..or just clairvoyant.

  • The report is a total stitch-up by Whitehall mandarins who do not appreciate being ejected from their comfort zones by any radical change. The suggestion that Britain will sacrifice a potential economic growth of 8% over 15 years is pure fantasy. It is hard enough to predict the future 1 year ahead, but it appears that Whitehall crystal balls have got a 15-year setting.

    • Gipsy Eyes

      Naturally you being an expert in God knows what are confident you know what will happen in 15 years and so are able to contradict them!

