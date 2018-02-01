Aradippou to turn manure into energy

February 1st, 2018 Cyprus 6 comments

An agreement will be signed soon between the Municipality of Aradippou and a private firm to process pig and cattle waste into energy, according to Mayor Evangelos Evangelides on Thursday.

Evangelides told CNA that the agreement would be completed within the next two weeks.

“It involves the collection of waste from pig and cattle farms, which the company will receive, process and then convert into energy,” he said.

He added that this would get rid of the stench in Aradippou and its surrounding areas, especially during the summer months.

“The agreement is in the context of our obligations to the European Union, regarding the processing of waste,” he said.

Evangelides said that the agreement was with a Cypriot company which is based in Aradippou and the areas livestock farms. Due to the current elections and because of certain technicalities there is a slight delay in its ratification.

He reassured that no environmental or health problems to the public would occur as a result of the company’s activities.

Evangelides concluded that the plot of land where the facility would built had already been approved by the departments of the environment and labour inspection.

 

 

  • Rufus

    I was under the impression that our ‘obligation to processing waste’ was human waste ie plastic, glass etc. Animal waste is just manure, natural fertiliser, which needs no processing. This stinks …. esp down wind 😷

  • Peter G

    When will the House of Representatives sign a contract with this “private firm”?

  • Lev

    Hahaha, reading this while smelling the stench made me LOL.

  • Douglas

    A bit like the Government approval in accordance with the EU Law to provide ‘Crematoriums’ facilities, does anyone know where they have one ?

  • European Citizen

    Finally!

    • Adele is back x

      Hopefully but don’t bank on it!!!!!

