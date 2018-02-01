Arrest for steroid possession

A 43-year-old man from Nicosia was arrested on Wednesday for the alleged possession of steroids.

The man was arrested when he went on Wednesday afternoon to pick up a package from the offices of a courier service. The drug squad had already been alerted of the arrival of the package and had been monitoring the shop, waiting for the man to pick it up. In the package were nine vials, each 10ml, with a substance believed to be steroids, as well as 50 tablets.

During a search in the 43-year-old’s home, officers also located an open vial containing a substance believed to be steroids.