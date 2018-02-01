Bar review: Pub Fiction bar and grill, Nicosia

The spirit of rock ‘n’ roll is alive and well at Pub Fiction Bar and Grill near Famagusta Gate in Nicosia! Pub Fiction has a great name both literally and in what people say about it;it’s easy, unapologetic, animal friendly and rolls out shots throughout the night – rock ‘n’ roll but with a heart.

To begin, its location is good. Tucked just within the walled old city while removed from traffic chaos but in the hub of nocturnal activity, the bar works in an old, open plan house. It’s name and the cult classic film Pulp Fiction it takes inspiration from is the theme throughout with paintings from the movie hanging on handmade wooden backdrops.

The décor is a mixed bag of aesthetics which feeds into Pub Fiction’s fun and friendly biker, rock atmosphere. Visible stone white walls, satin-like long grey couches, wooden tables, games, motorbike memorabilia and posters. Towards the back of the space there’s a ‘games room’ with a pool table and two large working pinball machines but first, one needs to pass the bar area on the right with a vintage Ford car sticking out over it. Next to that in the corner of the room, is a cosy little corner with a 400 game strong arcade table including original games such as Pac Man.

The bar possesses character, it’s personable, a little grungy and apparently sells the best chips in town (according to a trustworthy fried potato expert friend.) The music rocks! Old school selections of familiar and near forgotten rock and roll classics, dark country, grunge and anything that suits the mood of the night. It’s an eclectic mix to enjoy with an overflowing Old Fashioned and sporadic complimentary shot of Jagermeister. The staff are genuine and interactive, happy to banter or leave you in peace.

Drink wise, the bar is a place to enjoy beer and whiskey with nibbles. Pub Fiction offers over 20 beers, four on draught, with its most popular being Bishop’s Finger (a beer originating from one of the oldest breweries in England.) There’s one type of red, white and rose wine sold by the glass and classic cocktails are available, and personal requests will be satisfied providing they have the ingredients handy.

Events are detailed on their Facebook page but every Sunday is party night. What began as a post summer beach celebration with a DJ is continuing during the winter months too. Also the bar enjoys selective screenings of interesting sports, including Champions League football, darts, snooker and even Sumo wrestling.

Pub Fiction can fit up to 300 people inside with 80 sitting. It doesn’t like to over crowd during dinner but afterwards, let the good times roll. There’s a couple of tables outside front where smokers meet and a private courtyard in the back which opens from March. There’s an interesting and simple food menu for people to enjoy a mix and match or a good old burger with potato dippers. Reservations are encouraged over weekends.

Pub Fiction

Where: Athinas 7, Nicosia

When: Tuesday – Sunday 7pm-1am. Fridays and Saturdays close at 2am

Price: Beers €2.50 – 6.80, glass of wine €5, cocktails €6-8

Contact: 97 895817, www.facebook.com/PubFictionNicosia