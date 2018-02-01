Beethoven: the genius behind the music

The Cyprus Symphony Orchestra is getting ready to put on two family concerts this weekend in Nicosia and Paralimni, giving us a closer look into the genius that is Ludwig van Beethoven.

The two concerts, under the name ‘Discover Beethoven’, will help us discover the greatness of the last of the austere classical composers – or the first of the great Romantics – with a performance of three of Beethoven’s masterpieces and a presentation in Greek and English by Petros Georgadjis and Jens Georg Bachmann.

The orchestra, which will be conducted by Bachmann, will perform the first movement of Symphony No. 5 in C minor, op. 67, the fourth movement of Symphony no. 6 in F major, op. 68 (‘Pastorale’), and the fourth movement of Symphony no. 7 in A major, op. 92.

Beethoven’s fifth symphony has been immortalised partly for its symbolic status in his biography; it is believed to be the representation of the composer’s struggle with Fate. Its first movement might be the shortest in all Beethoven’s symphonies, but comes along as a tour de force of motivic elaboration and thematic coherence, comparable to the parallel movement of Mozart’s astonishing Symphony Nr. 40 in G Minor.

His sixth symphony, entitled the ‘Pastorale’, is said by some to define the novel programmatic symphony of the Romantic era, while his seventh symphony, ‘Allegro con brio’, is considered as one of his most classic works, being all about the power and psychological impact of the music itself. Nonetheless, this did not prevent the audiences at the time from associating its exuberant character with the end of the Napoleonic wars and the prospect of peace.

Both concerts will be accompanied by projected images that will give us a visual portrayal of this tormented, profoundly religious rebel, who incidentally began to lose his hearing at the age of 28.

Discover Beethoven

Concert by the Cyprus Symphony Orchestra. February 3. Strovolos Municipal Theatre, Nicosia. 3.30pm and 5pm. €5. Tel: 22-463101

February 4. Xenion High School Amphitheatre, Paralimni. 10.30am and 12pm. €5. Tel: 22-463101