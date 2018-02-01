Bitcoin skids to two-month low

February 1st, 2018 Business, World 16 comments

Bitcoin skids to two-month low

Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency, skidded 11 per cent on Thursday to its lowest since late November, as a Facebook ban on cryptocurrency adverts and a growing regulatory backlash against the nascent market frightened investors.

Thursday’s drop to as low as $9,022 on the Luxembourg-based Bitstamp exchange left bitcoin trading at less than half the peak price of almost $20,000 it reached in December. It slid more than 26 per cent last month, in its worst monthly performance since January 2015.

Other cryptocurrencies, including Ripple, the third-largest by market value, and Bitcoin Cash, have also racked up double-digit declines in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com, which tracks the industry. Ethereum was up slightly on the day.

Last year’s explosive rise in the value of digital coins and the flood of new retail investors drawn to the market have rattled global regulators nervous about a sector used largely for speculation.

Officials have also warned cryptocurrencies can be used by criminals to launder money. India, which has likened the market to a Ponzi scheme, on Thursday vowed to eliminate their use. .

Facebook said in a post on its website this week that it was banning all advertising that “promote financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency”.

It was not clear whether the ban would affect all cryptocurrency adverts on the social media site. Facebook could not immediately be reached for comment.

A $530 million hack of Japanese cryptocurrency exchange Coincheck late last week has also weighed on the market, along with a subpoena US regulators sent to two of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency players, Bitfinex and Tether .

“Sentiment towards cryptocurrencies is turning sour with negative headlines pouring out from left, right and centre,” said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at FOREX.com

“Concerns that Facebook is banning ads and major crypto exchanges shutting down have really silenced the hype and some people are probably having second thoughts about investing their hard-earned cash into digital currencies.”

In a development welcomed by cryptocurrency investors, the finance minister of South Korea, a major hub for digital coin trading, said on Wednesday there was no plan to outlaw their buying and selling after regulators had earlier pledged to do so .

Critics call cryptocurrencies a speculative mania that will end in tears for thousands of retail investors. Supporters say the price volatility is a distraction from the value of the underlying technology, which will transform the way money is stored and transferred and upend conventional banking.

“Short-term pessimism misses the point that it could make the ecosystem thrive in the long term,” said Charles Hayter, founder of London-based Cryptocompare.

International regulators are expected to debate how to address the risks posed by the market at the next G20 meeting in March.

Print Friendly
  • HighTide

    “Supporters say the price volatility is a distraction from the value of
    the underlying technology, which will transform the way money is stored
    and transferred and upend conventional banking.”
    There is no doubt that the underlying technology will find its way into conventional banking, leaving the current gamblers empty handed.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Indeed, there is no doubt that the underlying technology will find its way into conventional banking, leaving the current gamblers empty handed. Worse yet, countless gamblers have already lost fortunes due to bitcoin volatility, loss or theft, or exchange bankruptcies. Lastly, countless gigawatts have been wasted by vast arrays of bitcoin mining machines and even more will be wasted in the future as the mining becomes progressively harder.

      • HighTide

        Never before has so much electricity been wasted to create hot air. Ponzi would be proud.

    • European Citizen

      Just to clarify, the blockchain “technology” is just a way to store data, i.e. a database. Microsoft has worked hard to popularize the use of MS SQL. There are tons of tested database solutions which are known to be stable and resilient to attacks. System administrators have over 30 years of experience on how to make the database servers extremely secure. Basically, there are many tested and proven solutions for storing data.

      Why would a bank take a risk and use untested software? Instead banks have huge contracts with database providers like Microsoft, who support them and make sure there is no data loss even in extreme situations. These contracts are a protection for the bank. Blockchain does not offer this protection.

      In my opinion, any bank that claims they are using “blockchain” is simply using the hype for a PR campaign. In effect, no bank in the world will change the way they operate in favour of untested and unproven “blockchain”. This is a fact.

      • HighTide

        That’s in conflict with several reports of serious publications like this one of “Forbes”:
        “Practical Examples Of How Blockchains Are Used In Banking And The Financial Services Sector”.
        Articles in other media also describe how large banking groups are working on future use of blockchain technology.
        Be as it may, an improvement in real time transfers is certainly in the works.

        • European Citizen

          With all due respect, I have read those articles and they are just PR stunts with minimal “practical” detail. These articles are aimed at non-tech-savvy people and feature vague ideas but no real scenarios as to how blockchain would be beneficial.

          I am an IT practitioner, I worked for banking institutions in the past and believe me, blockchain offers no advantages when compared to enterprise-ready solutions like Microsoft SQL or Oracle Database. If you want to talk about “cool” databases, you can talk about Object Databases (ODBMS) – those have real advantages in terms of Object relation and mapping, which actually have wide usages, for example linking your bank account to your identity and to your social payments all in one system without the need for extensive coding and testing which is prevalent in RDBMS environment.

          Another cool concept is “Open Banking” which leverages the security of using an API. Bank of Cyprus actually implemented this a few weeks back.

          Blockchain is just a word and a concept with no real, tangible, scalable applications. Blockchain’s main weakness is scalability, and that will not disappear because it’s a design “flaw”, which cannot be changed unless you change what blockchain is. If anything, blockchain is a way to validate the integrity of a set of data, but that practice has been around for many years, i.e. MD5 hashing to make sure you are downloading a real file and not a fake planted file.

          On the upside, blockchain is a cryptographic miracle leveraging the strength of one way hashing rather than using encryption. It’s important to understand the real life drawbacks of using encryption vs. hashing, and that’s the problem blockchain resolves. But I come back to my original point – this is not scalable or applicable in any meaningful way.

          • HighTide

            Someone familiar with economics rather than programming has to rely on expert information as I do.
            I have great problems to disregard reports of highly reputable media such as the “Financial Times” and its article of October 17, 2017 – ‘Five ways banks are using blockchain’ – in addition to ‘Forbes’ and others.
            You may well be right in terms of software details, their shortcomings and upsides, but there is certain something new and of importance that banks are trying to adopt in the wake of the cyber coin hype.
            What would they gain by blowing hot air?

            • European Citizen

              “What would they gain by blowing hot air?” – new customers possibly. Maybe some sort of credibility with naive investors. It’s not that I do not believe in the potential of the technology, but I am yet to be demonstrated with any hypothetical or real scenario where blockchain storage would outperform a traditional database.

      • Plasma Dawn

        Not quite so. Major banks are considering blockchain technology, including the Bank of England, the People’s Bank of China, Australia Central Bank, the World Bank, Bank of America, the central banks of Tunisia, Ukraine, Senegal, Sweden, and many others.

        • European Citizen

          Simple PR stunts made by ignorant Marketing Departments of those banks. Their announcements have no tangible benefit or any real detail as to how exactly they are going to back up their words.

          You hear a lot of “we are working on introducing blockchain” from everyone nowadays. The stock prices of some companies sky rocketed because of the inclusion of “blockchain” into the names of those companies – once again, according to the tabloid articles out there.

          All in all, useless, overhyped and abused term meaning nothing in the real world of IT.

          • Plasma Dawn

            Well, I am honored and humbled to have had the privilege to converse with an outstanding financial talent dwarfing and outclassing the entire combined expertise of the aforementioned major banks of the world. Praise the Lord! Hallelujah! Amen!

            • European Citizen

              Time will tell. I have no problem admitting I was wrong. From where I am sat, and given my knowledge and experience, I say it’s useless. No-one from the so-called proponents of blockchain has been able to provide a meaningful argument in favour of the technology. I invite you to prove me wrong with a hypothetical scenario which would leverage blockchain and would be more efficient than if used with a RDBMS or ODBMS.

            • HighTide

              I can highly recommend reading the FT article I have mentioned in my post below.
              It breaks down in detail in which area progress has been made and what applications are developed by bankers.

              • European Citizen

                I’ve just read the article you recommended. While it does sound a lot more credible than than one from Forbes, it is still lacking the technical detail.

                Let me tell you this – when the message is transmitted across SWIFT network, let’s say, it’s encrypted and only the banks involved in the transaction can decrypt and see the contents of the message. I guess you can call this blockchain since it’s using cryptography, but it’s not – it’s simple encoding/decoding. It’s safe and it has been used for many years now. You don’t hear of the SWIFT network being hijacked – probably because it’s really, really secure.

                The issues that the article addresses are the ones of the lack of trust of the counterparty in transaction. That’s why a lot of trade reconciliation is done manually with machine assistance – just to carry out due diligence. Due diligence is extremely important and cannot be simply dumped onto the blockchain – it will not resolve the risk.

                What would resolve the risk, the existence of a single electronic identity, like an e-passport. Along with specific security features, this method would ensure that counterparty risk is negated, and then you can simply trust actions done by the holder of the e-passport. This is the future – the single online identity. In my opinion, blockchain has no application in this.

                • HighTide

                  Intimate software details are not really the concern of a commercially oriented person like myself. Fact is that many major banks are working on it in the wake of the bitcoin craze. It’s of no importance for an IT outsider how the banks call it and what modification they may have to make when experimenting with blockchain. The hype about it, rightly or wrongly, has put something new into motion that has attracted the conventional world of finance.

                  • European Citizen

                    In this regard, it should be of no relevance to a normal consumer what technology the bank is using. Just the fact that they say they are attempting to integrate a specific software solution tells me that their intention is to focus on the hype rather than merit to consumer.

© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close