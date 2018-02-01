‘Civil servant spent workdays hanging out at the beach’

The Phinikoudes beach in Larnaca

A probe has been launched into a worker of the public works department, who, for the past five years, has allegedly spent most of his working hours out and about at the Larnaca seafront and brags that he is untouchable as his best friend is a political figure, it emerged on Thursday.

According to reports in Greek Cypriot media, the man was seconded five years ago from Nicosia to Larnaca, but he rarely ever sets foot at his workplace, preferring to spend his time at the popular beachfront of Phinikoudes or at his wife’s business.

The employee, usually shows up in the morning, and after drinking his coffee, he reportedly informs his colleagues he is busy and disappears for the rest of the day. Some days, the reports said, he doesn’t even show up for work citing official business of which his colleagues and his superiors have no knowledge and for which he does not provide information.

The reports said the man often brags to his colleagues that he is untouchable as his best friend is a political figure, very close to a party leader.

His Larnaca colleagues said they were forced to report the case to the media after their repeated complaints to their superiors in Nicosia fell on deaf ears, they said.

The last straw, they said, was an incident between the man and a female colleague who had to work with him on a project. No information was provided as to what this incident entailed.

The reports said the public works department launched a probe into the man’s conduct only after a newspaper contacted them and brought to their attention the Larnaca employees’ complaints.

A meeting is to take place in Nicosia next week among heads of departments to discuss how to handle the case, the reports said.

Officials at the public works department were not immediately available for a comment.

  • GrouseMaster

    A meeting will take place to discuss how to handle the matter …. Um, it’s called ‘the sack’

  • Douglas

    Name and shame might help 🙂

    • ROC

      You cannot , he is innocent till proven guilty, otherwise the paper will get sued.

  • Vova Khavkin

    Patrocle is right calling them public parasites.

    • ROC

      I hope your not tarnishing all the workers with the same brush?

      • cyprus observer

        Not all, but a significant number! Problem in Cyprus is nepotism and the lack of meritocracy.

  • scotontherock

    Meet to decide ‘how to handle the case’?????
    I would think their decision should be obvious but…
    Senior management should also be investigated as to why nothing was done to address this when reported to them.
    Not going to hold my breath though!

    • David Grimmett

      My thoughts entirely. How on earth he was allowed to get away with it for 5 years is beyond belief.

  • almostbroke

    One of thousands in different parts of the Public Service !

    • seriously

      And you know that because?

      • rich

        The irony is in my 30 year career I have see much more waste on the private side, especially corporations. I worked for Nokia in the 90’s they once did an audit and found that they had over 20 employees on expensive expat contracts around the world who reported to no-one, and had more or less vanished off any organisation charts. I have also seen 30+ nokia people fly business class to another expensive country for a meeting that was a rubber stamping exercise. Including the hotels this would of cost €100000+. Waste isn’t the word.

        • cyprus observer

          This is absolutely not my experience of the private sector.

          • rich

            YMMV. I have also seen huge amounts of money wasted on outsourcing public sector contracts – all outsourcing has done is introduce profit layers so the public pay more for less. Much of the UK public sector has what can best be described as late stage cancer by introducing outsourcing (aka looting)- see carillion and c(r)apita almost certainly next.

        • GrouseMaster

          Difference is, this was at cost to the company, namely Nokia. Not at the expense of the tax payer.

