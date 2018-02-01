‘Civil servant spent workdays hanging out at the beach’

A probe has been launched into a worker of the public works department, who, for the past five years, has allegedly spent most of his working hours out and about at the Larnaca seafront and brags that he is untouchable as his best friend is a political figure, it emerged on Thursday.

According to reports in Greek Cypriot media, the man was seconded five years ago from Nicosia to Larnaca, but he rarely ever sets foot at his workplace, preferring to spend his time at the popular beachfront of Phinikoudes or at his wife’s business.

The employee, usually shows up in the morning, and after drinking his coffee, he reportedly informs his colleagues he is busy and disappears for the rest of the day. Some days, the reports said, he doesn’t even show up for work citing official business of which his colleagues and his superiors have no knowledge and for which he does not provide information.

The reports said the man often brags to his colleagues that he is untouchable as his best friend is a political figure, very close to a party leader.

His Larnaca colleagues said they were forced to report the case to the media after their repeated complaints to their superiors in Nicosia fell on deaf ears, they said.

The last straw, they said, was an incident between the man and a female colleague who had to work with him on a project. No information was provided as to what this incident entailed.

The reports said the public works department launched a probe into the man’s conduct only after a newspaper contacted them and brought to their attention the Larnaca employees’ complaints.

A meeting is to take place in Nicosia next week among heads of departments to discuss how to handle the case, the reports said.

Officials at the public works department were not immediately available for a comment.