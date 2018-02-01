Drug mule jailed for five years

A 22-year-old man from Nicosia was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison after being found guilty of possessing drugs, and intent to supply.

The man was caught last December carrying on his motorcycle around 61 grammes of cannabis. He claimed he had been paid €30 by someone to deliver the drugs to another person.

During a search of his house, almost a kilo of cocaine was located, which the 22-year-old claimed was given to him by another person to store.

He said he agreed to act as a keeper of the drugs and a courier because he was in dire straits financially.

The court said that despite the fact the 22-year-old was not the mastermind of the whole operation, he did take part in an illegal activity by drug trafficking. It added that the defendant’s financial difficulties did not constitute a valid excuse to resort to such a serious illegal activity.

If everyone with dire finances who find themselves in difficult conditions resorted to criminal activity for gain, the court said, “this would be a tear in the fabric of society and a circumvention of the role of the court in maintaining legality”.