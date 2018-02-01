ExxonMobil named 2017 Explorer of the Year

Reference also made to the exploration agreement for Block 10 in Cyprus’ EEZ.

ExxonMobil has been named 2017 Explorer of the Year by the World Oil and Gas Council in recognition of excellence and innovation in the global energy industry.

“This award is recognition of ExxonMobil’s successful efforts to discover the highest-quality resources safely and efficiently,” said Steve Greenlee, president of ExxonMobil Exploration Company. “This recognition would not be possible without the dedication of our employees and their daily commitment to safety and operational excellence at every stage of exploration.”

During the past year, ExxonMobil announced several discoveries, acquisitions and farm-ins in various countries, including Brazil, Cyprus, Equatorial Guinea, Guyana, Mauritania, Papua New Guinea and Suriname.