Funding secured for two healthcare projects

Funding for two European programmes which aim to substantially contribute to the implementation of the national health scheme (Gesy) has been secured by the University of Cyprus (UCy) in collaboration with the health ministry.

According to an announcement from UCy, the first project will develop general cross-border health care services in collaboration with 16 EU partners and has a total funding of €593,356.

The second project, with a total funding of €1,186,197 is concerned with the electronic exchange of social security data of Cyprus with partners from all EU countries.

At a press conference announcing the new projects Rector of the University of Cyprus Constantinos Christofides welcomed the provision of these two grants, pointing out that the programmes will contribute to the establishment of e-health and the adoption of a modern care culture.

“The successful participation of Cyprus in these projects, which have a clear patient-centered approach and which also ensure the implementation of the Gesy in Cyprus, are the result of a collective effort,” Health Minister Giorgos Pamboridis said.

The programmes are managed by the Innovation and Networks Executive Agency (Inea) funded by the Connect Europe Facility 2014-2020.

The agency of the European Commission turns EU policy into action by overseeing programme implementation. It follows EU co-funded projects throughout their lifecycle, providing feedback to the commission in the process.

In February 2017, the European Commission set up an internal task force bringing together technology and health policy makers to examine EU policy actions to ensure that transformation of health care in the Digital Single Market will benefit people, health care systems and the economy.

As part of the Commission’s Digital Single Market (DSM) strategy, three priorities for EU actions were identified in the DSM mid-term review, to enable people’s secure access to and use of health data across-borders, to support a cross-border data infrastructure to advance research and personalised medicine, and to facilitate feedback and interaction between patients and health care providers, supporting empowerment.