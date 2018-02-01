Greens and Solidarity decide on conscience vote

February 1st, 2018 Cyprus, Elections2018 0 comments

Greens and Solidarity decide on conscience vote

Greens leader Giorgos Perdikis

Two more parties decided late on Thursday night to let their supporters vote according to their conscience.

In separate sessions of their respective top decision-making bodies, the Greens and Solidarity voted to back neither of the two candidates in Sunday’s presidential elections.

According to the Cyprus News Agency, an internal poll conducted by the Greens found that 47.92 per cent of party members chose to support neither candidate, 35.94 per cent to back independent candidate Stavros Malas, and 16.14 per cent to support the incumbent, president Nicos Anastasiades.

Print Friendly
© Cyprus Mail Ltd. 2017. All rights reserved.
A Cyprus Mail Company Ltd. Site

By continuing to use the Cyprus Mail, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close