February 1st, 2018 Crime, Cyprus 1 comments

Larnaca fires likely arson

An abandoned house on the Anglisides-Alethriko road and four cars in Larnaca were destroyed by fires overnight which were likely caused by arson.

At around 3.30am on Thursday two cars belonging to a woman and her son, one worth €3,000 and the other €1,000 which were parked on the ground floor of their house in Larnaca, were destroyed while the outside of the house was also badly damaged.

Another two cars on an adjacent plot belonging to the forestry department were also engulfed int he flames. The vehicles are valued at €3,000 and €10,000.

An hour later Kofinou police were notified of a fire on a plot of land on the Anglisides to Alethriko road.

The fire services managed to extinguish the blaze but an abandoned house on the plot could not be saved.

The two scenes were cordoned off and put under police guard while the fire and electromechanical services conduct an investigation.

  • almostbroke

    Is there an arsonists ,’arsing ‘ around Larnaca ? Is their a ‘business ‘ input ?

