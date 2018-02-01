Russian plays talk of pirates and last flights

The Rialto Theatre in Limassol will present two plays in Russian on Sunday, as part of the second international theatre festival ‘Five Evenings in Cyprus’.

The first is for audiences over six years old at 12pm, and is based on the classic book Treasure Island by Robert Louis Stevenson – the story of Jim Hawkins who finds a pirate’s map and gets the ball rolling for a treasure hunt to a distant island. What ensues includes mutiny, murder, and pirates out to do anything to get their hands on the hidden treasure.

Under the name Island of Treasure, the performance will concentrate on the children who became pirates. When they were young, the pirates of the story dreamed about seas, lost islands and treasures. They wanted to wade through jungles and search for buried treasures, to overcome dangers and destroy the plans of crafty enemies; alas, the spirit of insatiable greed has turned them into pirates, proving that pirates are not born, they are made.

These ‘made’ pirates will take us on their adventures while introducing us to the magic of sand art and showing us that street dance can help tell the most adventurous of stories. The cast will bring Island of Treasure to life with 80 minutes of breakdance, hip hop, house, funk and modern dance.

The second play of the day – which is to be staged at 7.30pm – is the poetic play Marc Chagall: The Last Flight. The play, which is suitable for those over 12 years old, is based on the play Flight of the Angel by famous Ukrainian playwright Zenoviy Sagalov.

Presented by the Theatre of Young Spectators of Shaul Tiktiner, the play concentrates on Marc Chagall, a great artist of our time and one of the leaders of the international avant-garde of the 20th century. An early modernist, he was associated with several major artistic styles and created works in virtually every artistic format, including painting, book illustrations, stained glass, stage sets, ceramics, tapestries and fine-art prints.

In the play, he is about to leave our world, but before he leaves us all behind he is having a chat with the angels. They appear to him as the images of people who have accompanied him through his life, people whom he has loved and idolised, and who have inspired him. This final meeting acts as a confession where each of his subjects is seen as a colour on the artist’s palette. The colour which represents his faith, his creativity, and his final curtain call is that of love.

The play received the Audience Award of the 9th International Theatre Festival ‘Seating Yard’ (Orenburg) in 2016.

