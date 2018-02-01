Turkey ‘insulted’ by Macron’s comments on Syria

February 1st, 2018 Europe, Turkey, World 8 comments

Turkey ‘insulted’ by Macron’s comments on Syria

Turkish army tanks near the Turkish-Syrian border in Kilis province, Turkey

Turkey considers France’s remarks regarding its operation into northern Syria’s Afrin region as “insults”, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

French President Emmanuel Macron warned Turkey on Wednesday that its operation against Kurdish militias in northern Syria should not become an excuse to invade Syria, saying he wanted Ankara to coordinate its action with its allies.

Speaking to reporters in Ankara, Cavusoglu also said that the Syrian peace talks in Geneva needed to be revived, adding that the Syrian government needed to start negotiating in order to do so, after a Russian-sponsored conference on reaching peace in Syria was held this week in the Black Sea resort town of Sochi.

  • Stefcy

    I´m surprised, that the mad Erdogan didn’t call Macron a Terrorist yet.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Macron better not visit Turkey anytime soon or he’ll get arrested…

      A whole nation gone berserk. Thanks to Trump and Erdogan I have finally witnessed with my own eyes the subtle and step-by-step processes that led to the rise of people such as Mussolini and Hitler.

  • almostbroke

    ‘Should not be an excuse to invade ‘ now where did this happen before !

  • ROC..

    If anyone says anything about Turkey its an insult ,when they acuse german politicians like Nazi’s its ok, when they contantly threaten other countries its ok, this is one disipsed evil country full of hypercrites with a Mr Erdolf at the helm,

  • Bunny

    I must admit that sometimes I have a passing thought that the whole of the Middle East should be nuked, except that we would get the fall-out here 🙁 Seriously, I see no solution to the squabbles.

    • Plasma Dawn

      Nations and cultures go through phases and growing pains just like humans. Some mature and calm down faster, some others take their time. Europe used to be like the Middle East and perhaps even worse for centuries and well into our times, culminating in the two conflagrations of a magnitude unparalleled in the history of the world, WWI and WWII. Now it is the Middle East’s turn.

      • ROC..

        OMG is that some sort excuse for Turkeys behavoiur

  • Bob

    Another ghost town own the way. Anyone for Bufferzone😃

