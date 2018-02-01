Our view: Unficyp’s presence should not be taken for granted

THE UN Security Council renewed the mandate for Unficyp for another six months while urging the two sides to implement confidence-building measures and take more steps to increase trust between the two communities. It also urged the two leaders to put efforts into reaching convergences on core issues and to intensify work with the technical committees. It repeated the UN secretary-general’s mantra that the responsibility for finding a settlement “lies, first and foremost, with the Cypriots themselves”.

There were also some points that people following the peace process would find amusing. The Security Council, noted “the many important benefits, including economic benefits for all Cypriots, that would flow from a comprehensive and durable Cyprus settlement”, and urged “the two sides and their leaders to foster positive public rhetoric”, and “encouraged them clearly to explain the benefits of the settlement, as well as the need for increased flexibility and compromise in order to secure it, to both communities well in advance of any referenda”.

All this sounds perfectly reasonable on paper, but how often in the last year have the two sides fostered positive public rhetoric about a settlement? As for the “need of increased flexibility and compromise”, if one of the leaders displayed it, he would be savaged by the hawks on his side for making concessions that undermined the national interest. Regarding the economic benefits of a settlement, when some leading Greek Cypriot businessmen dared to speak about them at the start of the talks, they were pilloried by hard-liners for putting financial gain above the national interest.

More worrying was the reference to “the need for the Council to pursue a rigorous, strategic approach to peacekeeping deployments” and the “need to regularly review all peacekeeping operations to ensure efficiency and effectiveness”. This was in line with the US administration’s general policy of advocating the reduction of peacekeeping operations in places where they were not contributing to efforts to solve political problems. Cyprus is such a place as the presence of Unficyp assists the maintenance of the status quo by offering Greek Cypriots a sense of security. This sense of security would vanish if Unficyp were ever to leave and there were no peacekeepers between the Turkish troops and the National Guard controlling the buffer zone.

The Security Council also set a timeline for reviewing the situation. It “requests the Secretary-General to submit a report on progress towards a settlement by 15 June 2018, and on implementation of this resolution by 10 July 2018”. This will give it some time to discuss Unficyp’s mandate, which it extended until July 31, 2018. The signs are that another extension should not be taken for granted.

  • Monica

    There would be no need for UN Troops on the island, if there were no troops from an Occupying Foreign Country on the island.
    A National Police Force should be enough to maintain the Law.

  • Muffin the Mule

    High time they left. That at least may precipitate a final solution of sorts.

    • Evergreen

      I agree.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    I will stick my head out and say that maybe the Unficyp IS a huge part of the CyProb!

    It seems to be giving some sections of society a sense of false security.Perhaps if the UN did not have a presence on the ground,there would be more urgency in the part of ‘negotiators’.

    At present there are measured ‘confidence building’ activities taking place between the two communities.These have been going on since the very first darts tournament between GCs and TCs three decades ago.There are also some joint business activities .

    The practicalities of cooperation have never been a problem.It is always the fanatics (politicians) on BOTH sides that put mental and physical barriers between GCs and TCs.

    I say,we don’t need to be at the whim of the politicians.There are NO restrictions as to how far this mutual respect to each other can go.The administrations both in the South and North cannot stop individual GCs and TCs going into partnerships.This is already taking place with Stelios Hatjioannou putting his money where his mouth is.His scheme is to finance any joint venture between GC and TC,bravo Stelio.

    Don’t wait for the politicians to ‘solve’ the CyProb.Be bold,be brave go for it!

  • Bob

    The more and more extension we receive the more a note we will feel just like Peter North

  • HighTide

    Placebo security provided by Blue Helmets.

    • almostbroke

      The U N are ‘observers ‘ to ensure the ‘status quo ‘ between the CFL s are maintained . There have been breaches of the ‘status quo ‘ especially by Turkey . The U N have no mandate to engage either side in conflict and can only ‘protest ‘and by ‘good will ‘ if there are breaches . The B Z is 5 km wide in some parts and if the UN leave their will be a ‘land grab ‘ especially by Turkey , they have done it before , they would do it again !

      • HighTide

        To believe that a few hundred observers for a stretch of 180 km can be effective is an illusion. The situation is calm due to good will and not due to their presence.

        • almostbroke

          Ah now High for a a man who is always ‘defending ‘ the TC s position , I think it’s a bit disengenuous of you to compare Cyprus with Srebenica . The Serbs were armed with tanks and heavy artillery , the Dutch U N soldiers had rifles for self defence . U N missions depend a lot on the ‘good will ‘ of countries to carry out their mandate . The Turkish military took unberage with the U N and prevented U N observers using the old Larnaca road to Nicosia which was much shorter than the highway . The U N , other than protest had to acquiesce , againno ‘good will ‘ on behalf of the Turkish military . When the Turkish military wanted a military post overlooking the mixed village of Pyla which is in the B Z , they illegally seized land in the B Z and set up a military camp . Again no ‘good will ‘ and the U N could only offer the token ‘protest ‘ . It’s precarious to say the least , The has been a fragile co existsnce . When the U N leave as they will , the Turks do not prevaricate they ‘do ‘ and will grab as much of the B Z as they can .

          • HighTide

            The mission of the UN in Cyprus goes far beyond ‘observing’. This is their mission:
            “The United Nations Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus (UNFICYP) is a United Nations peacekeeping force that was established under United Nations Security Council Resolution 186 in 1964 to prevent a recurrence of fighting following intercommunal violence between the Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots, to contribute to the maintenance and restoration of law and order and to facilitate a return to normal conditions.”
            Now you tell me how this can be achieved with a tiny troop of ‘observers’. It is truly a make believe force that could not prevent any serious incident.
            Peace is kept by the Turkish army.

            • almostbroke

              Says you ! The expert !

              • HighTide

                No need to be an expert. Just read the mission text.
                In your above post you have admitted yourself that the UN soldiers are helpless.

                • almostbroke

                  They are in essence ! If the Turkish military wish to grab more land in Cyprus than they already hsve , they will . A 180 km of B Z , 5 km wide in some parts is not to be sniffed at. So it’s all down to ‘good will ‘ Turkish style

                  • HighTide

                    What’s the point then to spend millions every year, some from the international community, for a placebo effect?

                    • almostbroke

                      It makes the G C s feel ‘comfortable ‘ they contribute . They know they shouldn’t have opened ‘Pandora’s Box ‘

                    • HighTide

                      Could be had cheaper by South Cyprus and North Cyprus turning the ‘green line’ into an official border that would be respected by everyone.

                • Evergreen

                  AB is technically incorrect. You are correct.

                  • almostbroke

                    That’s why to day in 2018 the unarmed police element are referred to as ‘monitors ‘ . The original mandate may have been one thing but the U N role has changed over the years . There is really no need for them to day because if Turkey feels the slightest threat to their position in Cyprus , the U N will not stop them and neither will the G Cs . The whole U N thing is based on ‘good will ‘ some show more ‘good will ‘ than others , when it suits !!!!

              • Evergreen

                He is correct.

                • Bob

                  You are he😂

                  • Evergreen

                    NO.

          • Evergreen

            Technically- UN Mission in Cyprus is a full -fledged peace keeping mission.Not a merely”Observance ” mission.
            some incompetent friend is misguiding you.
            The Terms of Reference of Observance Mission are different from peace keeping mission.

        • Bob

          After they have stolen a third of the country and made the Tc a minority in the northern part of Cyprus who do you think your kidding with a remark like that ‘ The good will hu 🤭’

        • Γιώργος Τσούκαλος

          This argument is being peddled a lot around here, but it holds no water. First of all I can name a lot of places where young men and boys are being murdered, but I don’t see Turkey rushing to help. So spare us the lesson in humanitarian intervention. Turkey is in Cyprus to serve its geo-strategic interests, plain and simple, the rest is the dressing one applies to makes his argument more palatable to the uninterested but severely “concerned” international community.

      • Bob

        Turkey is waiting to steal again🇨🇾

  • Jeremy Rigg

    There will never be any sense talked whilst the UN peace keepers are here.

    • Frustrated

      With or without UN presence, there’ll never be any sense on this basket case island.

