February 1st, 2018

World Cup hangover weighs on German beer sales

Once the world's largest beer consumer, Germany's consumption has dropped by 17 per cent since 1993, but euphoria surrounding the national team's victory in the 2014 World Cup appeared to have checked the decline

Germany’s beer sales continued their long-term decline last year as the effects of a short-term spike driven by the country’s 2014 football World Cup success wore off, the federal statistics office said on Thursday.

Last year German brewers sold 93,5 million hectolitres of beer, down 2.5 per cent from 2016. Domestic sales fell by 2.3 per cent and export sales by 3.1 percent.

Once the world’s largest beer consumer, Germany’s consumption has dropped by 17 per cent since 1993, but euphoria surrounding the national soccer team’s victory in the 2014 World Cup appeared to have checked the decline.

Sales rose 1.1 per cent that year and remained stable in the following two years.

The decline in last year’s exports was a result of market saturation in China, the German Brewers Association said, holding out hope that football could again drive a return to growth in 2018.

“The World Cup could provide important impulses for the industry,” the association’s head Holger Eichele said, reeferring this summer’s tournament in Russia.

Eichele said that a growing number of non-alcoholic beer brands, which are not included in the official statistics, would make a positive contribution to breweries in the long term.

  • Sergey Krasilnikov

    Take a look at craft beer market – at current rates it is estimated to grow at least 11% per year. Tasteless pale watered piss that heineken, carlsberg and keo market as “beer” has to go. Good riddance.

