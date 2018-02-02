Over 2,000 police on duty during Sunday’s election

Police will be stepping up security measures on Sunday during voting in the second round of the presidential elections and the declaration ceremony later in the evening.

Spokesman Andreas Angelides said over 2,000 police officers will be on duty on Sunday to ensure that the election process goes smoothly.

Meetings were held on Wednesday and Thursday to discuss the additional security measures that will remain in place until Monday morning and if necessary extended.

Angelides added that the crisis centre will operate in Nicosia.

Additional security measures will be taken during the declaration ceremony that will take place at the Tassos Papadopoulos – Eleftheria Stadium, in Nicosia.

He urged people attending the ceremony and those passing through the area adjacent to the stadium at the time of the event, scheduled for 10pm, to comply with police instructions.

Angelides said people entering the stadium will undergo security checks so they must make their way to the venue early.

Flares, firecrackers, or other dangerous objects, posters or banners with abusive, racist, or other offensive content will not be allowed in the stadium, nor will any slogans be allowed to be put up anywhere on the grounds.

He called on people to avoid taking backpacks or bags to the stadium.

Giant screens will be placed outside for people to watch the ceremony.

Asked whether drones will be used by the police, the spokesman said that all available technology will be used, adding that some measures will be implemented for the first time. It is understood that he was referring to metal detectors at the entrances.

Replying to a question on two protests planned to take place on Sunday, in Nicosia and Limassol, he said that the police will handle the two events in line with rules and regulations.

