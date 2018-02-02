Archbishop lends support to Anastasiades

Archbishop Chrysostomos II

The head of the Church of Cyprus on Friday voiced his support for incumbent Nicos Anastasiades in Sunday’s presidential election, appearing certain that Stavros Malas had no chance of winning.

Archbishop Chrysostomos met with Anastasiades at the presidential palace.

Upon his arrival, he was asked about Malas’ comment that if elected, he wouldn’t be consulting with him on the appointment of the education minister.

“He won’t be elected, why would I care if he asks me or not,” the outspoken archbishop said.

After the meeting, Chrysostomos said the Church supported Anastasiades for re-election, adding that they had had a wonderful co-operation throughout the past five years and it was going to continue on all issues, political, religious, cultural, and others.

“What we care about is the national issue,” he said. “We will be close to the president and will be briefed about the national issue and the president will listen to our views. This is why the church will support him in the election.”

Asked whether he was speaking for everyone in the church, the Archbishop said he was fully aware of what he was saying and always had the agreement of the synod.

  • Nazaret Shamlian

    The man in black is doing his best to look as surly as Anastasiades.

  • ROC

    Funny how if the shoe was on the other foot and we were slanging off Imams, most here would call us racist.

    • EGB

      Cyprus Greek Orthodoxy is a schism of a religion, not a race.

  • Roberto

    He’s right.
    No more akelites in power.

  • The Bowler

    The mad monk can back whomever he likes. The question is, will he back him in the divorce settlement with the Turkish Cypriots? There will not be any more BBF discussions. The Turkish Cypriots have made this crystal clear.

  • Vova Khavkin

    Same as ELAM or EOKA. Whom are they going to fool?

    • ROC

      Sorry remind me who stole the artifacts and pillaged the churches in the North?

  • JS Gost

    When do we get to throw and gold ring into the volcano and end this black magic ?

  • Copernicus

    Two projects in Cyprus depend on the current situation not changing; the casino resort with 15 years exclusivity and Eden City. The real estate of the Paphians, they fear will fall substantially if there is a solution the casino resort will face competition from the North; why would anyone in his right mind invest hundreds of millions in Cyprus? The transactional nature of Mr A and his Paphians friends means that the solution does not suit these people nor the Limassolians who hope that the new frontier is the casino resort for a quick buck. Thus when the EU commissioner for enlargement in 2004 said that the commercial interests of the developers and their friends led to the big No this is the state of affairs again this year. They do not want change or a solution. It is time that people who have not enriched themselves and see that the rich are going to get richer with MrA in power realise that the Church and Mr A are in cahoots.
    If Mr A is in power it is more likely that we will hear what we hear in the USA; build the wall! He has changed his views according to what suits him and his party and for all those who are being enriched and tolerated by the banks; remember when he was broadcasting that the exit from the financial crisis was a solution; he things he does not need the solution anymore so why hurry. Another 5 glorious years for his friends and his baker will make them even more rich and own more of London Time for change or we will remember the opportunity of last year as the last one before a complete separation, with 40,000 troops.

  • plexor

    In my opinion, the archbishop and Anastasiadis did even a kind of corruption – lending election support in return for partial green light for big project.

    In year 2013, the archbishop lended his support also to Anastasiadis. One should look, what advantage the church respectively Chrysostomos II got in return for it.

  • plexor

    Here it is, for what the “archbishop” Chrysostomos II lends his support to Anastasiadis

    “Sources close to the investor, who wish to remain unnamed said that the company is being granted a town planning permit to proceed with the construction of the five-star, 221 room Peninsula Hotel Resort and two housing blocks of 11 stories and 122 apartments on church-owned land.”

    cyprus-mail (dot) com/2018/01/21/eden-city-project-moving-forward/ (partial green light given to the 3.4 bn € project just 2 weeks ago, what means a great income for the church).

    • European Citizen

      Good spot! Shows the Archbishop’s true interests in keeping the cleptocracy of Mr. A going indefinitely. Shameful action by a greedy Godless man.

      • Cydee

        And you can imagine all the church-going sheeple voting how their priest has told them.

        • European Citizen

          Sad but true 🙁

    • Cydee

      Bribery and corruption the orthodox way…

  • Stanlio

    His Beatitude has done a sterling job since becoming Archbishop of Nova Justiniana and All Cyprus. It’s only natural that he should be supporting Anastasiades over Malas, who is backed by unrepentant communists who hanker after the days of the Soviet Union, which tried to annihilate the Christian culture of Russia and turned the country into an anti-human spiritual wasteland.

    • European Citizen

      It is 2018, not 1965….

      • Stanlio

        Tell that to AKEL, who think, in fact, that it’s 1918 and still lionise the Bolsheviks, who were utter barbarians, on a par with the Nazis. The Archbishop has every right to advise his flock against Bolshevik sympathisers.

        • European Citizen

          Where are you getting this from? The only person who acted as a Bolshevik is Mr. A – taking money from the aristocracy for the state. You are literally describing Mr. A. The only thing he hasn’t done yet is kill all of his opponents. He probably would with his mafia friends if it weren’t for EU.

          • Stanlio

            I note you don’t understand the ideology and practices of AKEL. Never mind.

            • European Citizen

              You may be right that I do not fully understand or know the history and ideology of the party since its inception, but I judge the situation based on what happened in recent years. So, sorry if I don’t understand something, but maybe you could enlighten me and change my opinion?

              • Stanlio

                In a nutshell, AKEL was always, in practice and ideology, an orthodox Marxist-Leninist party, slavishly devoted to the Soviet Union and its interests. After the Soviet Union and the countries of actually-existing socialism collapsed, unlike many other communist parties in Europe, AKEL refused to renounce Marxist-Leninism or accept that the Bolshevik/Soviet model was dead and continues to believe in the values and virtues associated with this system.

                • European Citizen

                  While I thank you for the information provided, could you please give particulars of your reasoning? For example, what policies or measures have been introduced by AKEL which resembled the failed practices of the Soviet model?

                  On the point of communism, let’s have a look at China where we have a modern version of communism. The country is an economic giant. So maybe there are certain benefits to certain aspects of communism?

                  While Cyprus claims to be a democracy, the actions of the government were not in line with principles of a democracy, specifically, mass violations of human rights during 2013 haircut and all the violations that came after that. And these violations were not caused by AKEL, but by DISY and Mr. A.

                  • Stanlio

                    I won’t comment on your first two points, suffice it to say you can go the AKEL website and see for yourself what an unrepentant communist party it remains and I don’t think we, in Europe, have much to learn from the Chinese political or economic model.

                    On your last point, I believe it’s unfair to entirely blame Anastasiades for the haircut. This was imposed on him by the EU with a gun at his head and was the result of the criminal negligence of the economy by the previous AKEL government.

                    • European Citizen

                      You claim that AKEL have in the past produced anti-democractic and communistic policies which resemble the Soviet era – I truly cannot find anything to support this claim of yours. I invite you to provide more information.

                      On the topic of the haircut – as you may know, in economics there is such a concept as “lag”. It takes months, and more often years, for any policy to take effect. Therefore, what Mr. A recognizes as his achievements are actually the achievements of the previous government. In most economies between 1995 and 2005 the “lag” I refer to was around 10 years for monetary policies to have an effect. As such, the decision to bail-out(in) the banks was entirely Mr. A’s fault, and therefore, his government is responsible for the collapse of otherwise thriving economy. Mr. A’s policies have set the country 10 years into the past, and only now we see the signs of recovery. If he is given another 5 years in office, all these signs will disappear into thin air just like the money of the investors that he stole.

        • cyprus observer

          No he does not.

        • Disenchanted

          Resorting to anti communist hysteria 1960s style suggests you have no,real arguments and all you are trying to do is intimidate and frighten voters.

    • Disruptive

      Of course you will support this despicable criminal, it fits your racist, toxic mind and way of life. Bloody fascist.

    • cyprus observer

      He is a religious man. He has no place in openly supporting politics or politicians. Have you not heard of the word secular? Modern European state! Lol.

    • The True Cypriot

      one moronic lunatic praising another….

  • Bob Ellis

    What deal has gandalf done on the quiet ? What has Nic promised him, a gold plated jacuzzi ?

    • Neroli

      Doesn’t he have one already?

  • Philippos

    Support from that guy is an advantage??? So the unelected, self styled “President” is supporting the man whom he believes will be the elected President. There can only be one reason for this, it lends the Archbishop some legitimacy to meddle in affairs well outside his remit. He should get on with giving the people back their Church , Christianity, Moral guidance and Charitable support and if he cannot do that he should stand down and let a real archbishop take over, who will support the people, not pick politicians to favour with what he thinks is his to give. I am sure that God would have a word or two to say about this!

  • #’~A*[email protected](>NRmm]w?dU4v!=^%

    When, oh when, will church and state be separated in this country? Right now it is a theocracy with a secular mask.

    • Evergreen

      Well said!

    • anastasia

      Well said! I’m afraid there’s a long way to go. Clericocracies die hard..

  • Disenchanted

    This reveals the true colours of Mr Anastasiades. We really need the View of the CM now. Should we continue along the nationalist path of Mr A? Does any sensible individual still believe Mr A is pro settlement?

    • Neroli

      Absolutley not, and he never was!

      • Disenchanted

        He was hiding tha for a long time but hopefully most people can see it now. How many lies and how much deceit in one person! As the say ing goes, you can fool some of the people some of the time but you can’t fool all of the people all of the time.

  • Copernicus

    The is the most discounted news of the last week. Is it a surprise that planning permission was given for Eden City so few weeks before the elections and now the support of the church for Mr A. So we have a choice of a decent, young scientist, not tainted with corruption and probably commanding the respect of the TCs and someone who will make a pact with the Church (not the devil) but surely a man without scruples who represents the establishment that has divided Cyprus and has ruled with the crony capitalism one sees in Russia.

    Who does one vote on Sunday/ Does one vote for the candidate who refused to even talk to ELAM and has ruled the church out of education or the one who wants to continue the state of affairs as is with a few well connected getting richer and some of the people about to lose their homes. It beggars belief that for 5 years the Government has done nothing to help with the reduction of NPLs. passing legislation one had to as part of the MOU is not a government measure. Yes and at the debate Mr A mentioned ESTIA as a plan of the mOF. Why so late?

    I know who I would vote for and this is Malas because he is decent and not part of the corrupt establishment. We have a choice of a European style leader or one who looks for Saudi money a few weeks before the elections. Who wants Saudi money or could it be that their investments would go through a law practice which seems to be the route one takes to fast track applications.

    If voters vote for Mr A they should put up and shut up since the TCs will not welcome him with open arms. He has deceived Akinci twice and the withdrawal of the map is a sign of things to come. The voters which have not bothered have a choice and they should come out and vote for change and hope of a better Cyprus not more of the same with the church having a say in ALL matters as well as hotels and business.

    • Neroli

      Well said! Come on people vote for Malas!!

  • almostbroke

    None of his business ! Cyprus still operating as a medieval fiefdom , bowing and scraping to a clergyman who should be debating with his clergy why most of his church going flock are old women and very young children and who said he should have an input into who the minister for education is , again none of his concern . Cyprus , would you please move into the 21 st century .

  • plexor

    The Archbishop lends support to Anastasiades

    Chrysostomos II is one of CYs establishment and make election campaign in favor of Anastasiadis. The question is, what Anastasiadis promised him for doing this. In my opinion CYs archbishop is greedy like CYs bankers. That the church trieds to influence politics should clearly be prohibited.

    As far as I remember, the church lost also money in 2013. Maybe Anastasiadis helped the church to loose less and/or priviledged the church at the haircut.

    • Cydee

      Well said.

  • Kevin Ingham

    Religion being involved in politics is the surest sign of living in a mumbo jumbo land

  • Evergreen

    Religious leaders should be disallowed to intevene in national politics.It is against the main spirit of secular kaw,

  • Terryw45

    Could he not just take his crozier and move the flock on !

  • Mario

    despicable

  • European Citizen

    Disgraceful actions by the Archbishop! While all the parties decided to let their members and supporters vote with their hearts in a democratic election, this clown takes sides based on prejudice, hatred and pride. Is this what God has taught him? How to be an arrogant, pride and hateful person? Real shame! I will stop visiting the church and donating every Sunday.

  • DrJ

    An orphan from Pegia sent to become a monk as a child. a bishop of Pafos with girlfriends, an accuser of Athanasios of being gay and an elected Archbishop with 10% of the votes should not be involved in politics in a European country but we are mostly Middle Eastern rather than European.

    • European Citizen

      It is clear that Mr. A is unable to make any political friends at this time. The only political ally he could rely on is a homophobic, racist and intolerant Archbishop who supports far-right ideology. His views are incompatible with European values. His messages are of hate, destruction of society and social inequality. Truly shameful of Mr. A to even accept support of such a man.

      • Bob Ellis

        but his greed is unrivalled.

    • Disenchanted

      I’m beginning to like you!

    • Neroli

      He shouldn’t even be involved in the church!

