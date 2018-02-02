Archbishop lends support to Anastasiades

The head of the Church of Cyprus on Friday voiced his support for incumbent Nicos Anastasiades in Sunday’s presidential election, appearing certain that Stavros Malas had no chance of winning.

Archbishop Chrysostomos met with Anastasiades at the presidential palace.

Upon his arrival, he was asked about Malas’ comment that if elected, he wouldn’t be consulting with him on the appointment of the education minister.

“He won’t be elected, why would I care if he asks me or not,” the outspoken archbishop said.

After the meeting, Chrysostomos said the Church supported Anastasiades for re-election, adding that they had had a wonderful co-operation throughout the past five years and it was going to continue on all issues, political, religious, cultural, and others.

“What we care about is the national issue,” he said. “We will be close to the president and will be briefed about the national issue and the president will listen to our views. This is why the church will support him in the election.”

Asked whether he was speaking for everyone in the church, the Archbishop said he was fully aware of what he was saying and always had the agreement of the synod.